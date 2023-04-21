Mackenzie Standifer Demands Longer Sentence For Ryan Edwards as Teen Mom Star's Connections to Judge Are Exposed

As we reported yesterday, Ryan Edwards has been sentenced to one year in prison for stalking and harassing his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

Edwards pled guilty to the charges back in March, but at the time, he was offered a deal that would have allowed him to avoid prison.

All Ryan had to do was complete six months of rehab and make zero contact with his victim.

Instead, he bailed on rehab after two weeks, went on a bender, and trashed the home he and Mackenzie once shared.

This is another Ryan Edwards mug shot.

Ryan has gotten away with an awful lot in recent years, but now it looks as though he’ll finally be experiencing some real consequences.

But not surprisingly, the woman whom he’s been terrorizing still believes it isn’t enough.

Mackenzie attended Ryan’s sentencing hearing, but she did not sit with his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards.

The trouble began when Ryan publicly accused his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, of being unfaithful.

On her way out of the courthouse, Mackenzie spoke with The Sun, and revealed that she hopes this is just the beginning of Ryan’s legal woes.

“It’s a start. He’s an addict,” Standifer said.

“There are four other charges pending. Hopefully, he’ll get more.”

She concluded by revealing that Ryan’s abuse is making it nearly impossible for her to raise her children.

Just weeks later, Ryan has arrested yet AGAIN, and this time he's going to jail.

“I have a job – they don’t like this is going on,” Mackenzie concluded.

During the hearing, an officer took the stand to share a shocking account or Ryan’s most recent arrest.

“The truck rolled into a curb on the driver’s side. The curb stopped the vehicle. It was just Mr. Edwards. He was unconscious, unresponsive,” said the officer.

“Fire was there. They were using a lockout kit to gain entry to the vehicle. He did not regain consciousness until he was put in medical and administered Narcan,” he continued.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer will soon be headed for divorce court.

“There were two small baggies on Mr. Edwards. A white-blue powder and a crystal substance.”

:”It appears Mr. Edwards would’ve violated probation by leaving treatment early. Mr. Edwards picked up two new criminal charges,” said an attorney for the state.

“For the court, given part of the probation violation is these new charges, he’s conceding the violation.”

“He was supposed to be in Austin, Texas. He was admitted March 16 and was discharged April 3,” Judge Gary Starnes noted, referring to Ryan’s brief stint in rehab.

Ryan Edwards is in trouble with the law once again.

“This court is used to seeing probation violations, this defendant received a lenient break from this court and my office in March,” the DA added.

“He was given the opportunity for the second or third time to pursue rehabilitation.”

Many who have been observing the case have wondered why Ryan has been shown so much leniency, and now, a surprising theory has emerged.

As longtime Teen Mom fans know, these are not Edwards' first brushes with the law.

Judge Starnes raised eyebrows in court when he called Ryan “a very fine young man” and referenced the fact that “we’ve all watched [Ryan] grow up” and that “we all know Mr. Edwards and his family.”

It was widely assumed that the judge was referring to watching Ryan grow up on MTV, but as The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports, the judge has known Edwards for most of his life, and he even attended the defendants’ 2017 wedding.

It seems that Ryan has been friends with Judge Starnes’ daughter Christina since childhood, and the two families still live just a few houses down from one another.

Ryan Edwards is bugging out about something in this photo. It's from an episode of Teen Mom.

“I’m trying to save your life,” Starnes told Ryan yesterday.

“At some point, I may send you to rehab. You won’t do it now. It’s because the drug addiction is so strong. You can’t do it. You have to grow up and want to save yourself. I’m going to do what I can to save you.”

It appears Mackenzie was in a similarly forgiving mood on Thursday, writing on Instagram:

“Stop talking down on people who lost their way and start praying they find their way,”

Hopefully, Ryan will begin showing some appreciation for all of this compassion he’s received.