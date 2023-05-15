Meghan Markle Subtly Addresses Pregnancy Rumors During Date Night With Prince Harry!

With all the fuss over the coronation of King Charles, it’s been easy to overlook the latest murmurs involving the SoCal branch of the royal family.

Of course, the ever-faithful army of Sussex supporters always have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the forefront of their minds, and these fans have been buzzing about a development that has the potential to be very exciting.

On the day of Charles’ coronation, Meghan hit the hiking trails near her home with a pair of friends.

The duchess knew that she would be photographed, of course, so she paid considerable attention to her attire.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

Meghan wore a bracelet that had belonged to Princess Diana (possibly as a way of subtly throwing shade at Charles) and a stylish outdoorsy ensemble.

But fans were less interested in her clothing than in a slight protrusion they detected beneath her shirt.

Yes, based on nothing more than a couple of hiking photos, thousands became convinced that Meghan is expecting her third child.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Some fans even went so far as to speculate that Meghan skipped the coronation because of her pregnancy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to speak publicly about the speculation, but they may have found a way to address the rumors indirectly over the weekend.

As first reported by TMZ, Meghan and Harry hit the town on Friday, grabbing dinner at a Santa Barbara hot spot that specializes in … sushi.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN. (Photo via Getty)

The choice of fare might have some significance, as pregnant women generally eschew sushi due to the high levels of mercury in many types of fish.

Harry and Meghan allowed themselves to be photographed walking into the restaurant, a fact that led some fans to the conclusion that this was the couple’s way of addressing the pregnancy rumors.

Obviously, that’s a bit of a stretch.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on November 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo via Getty)

Still, it might have led the pregnancy speculators to the correct deduction.

Yes, if you forced us to make a guess, we would conjecture that Meghan is not currently expecting and has no plans to welcome a third child.

We’re not saying with absolute certainty it’ll never happen, but by royal standards, these two are incredibly candid.

Meghan Markle is at the heart of another bonkers conspiracy theory. he Duchess has been accused of secretly filming the Queen’s period of mourning. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Between Harry’s memoir and Meghan’s podcast, we know a lot about this couple and their plans for the future, and there’s been no indication that another baby is in the cards for them.

And if the Sussexes ever decide to make a public statement about something so monumental, it probably won’t be done in a manner that’s so subtle and open to interpretation.

So we’re sorry to disappoint … but there’s really nothing fishy about this sushi date.