Meghan Markle Subtly Addresses Pregnancy Rumors During Date Night With Prince Harry!

With all the fuss over the coronation of King Charles, it’s been easy to overlook the latest murmurs involving the SoCal branch of the royal family.
Of course, the ever-faithful army of Sussex supporters always have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the forefront of their minds, and these fans have been buzzing about a development that has the potential to be very exciting.
On the day of Charles’ coronation, Meghan hit the hiking trails near her home with a pair of friends.
The duchess knew that she would be photographed, of course, so she paid considerable attention to her attire.
Meghan wore a bracelet that had belonged to Princess Diana (possibly as a way of subtly throwing shade at Charles) and a stylish outdoorsy ensemble.
But fans were less interested in her clothing than in a slight protrusion they detected beneath her shirt.
Yes, based on nothing more than a couple of hiking photos, thousands became convinced that Meghan is expecting her third child.
Some fans even went so far as to speculate that Meghan skipped the coronation because of her pregnancy.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to speak publicly about the speculation, but they may have found a way to address the rumors indirectly over the weekend.
As first reported by TMZ, Meghan and Harry hit the town on Friday, grabbing dinner at a Santa Barbara hot spot that specializes in … sushi.
The choice of fare might have some significance, as pregnant women generally eschew sushi due to the high levels of mercury in many types of fish.
Harry and Meghan allowed themselves to be photographed walking into the restaurant, a fact that led some fans to the conclusion that this was the couple’s way of addressing the pregnancy rumors.
Obviously, that’s a bit of a stretch.
Still, it might have led the pregnancy speculators to the correct deduction.
Yes, if you forced us to make a guess, we would conjecture that Meghan is not currently expecting and has no plans to welcome a third child.
We’re not saying with absolute certainty it’ll never happen, but by royal standards, these two are incredibly candid.
Between Harry’s memoir and Meghan’s podcast, we know a lot about this couple and their plans for the future, and there’s been no indication that another baby is in the cards for them.
And if the Sussexes ever decide to make a public statement about something so monumental, it probably won’t be done in a manner that’s so subtle and open to interpretation.
So we’re sorry to disappoint … but there’s really nothing fishy about this sushi date.