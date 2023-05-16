Debbie Aguero Wants to Set Up Son Julian with Jen Boecher: Cute or Doomed?

Over the weekend, we saw the finale episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way followed immediately by the Season 4 Tell All Part 1.

It was a busy couple of hours, for viewers and for the cast.

We all watched Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh’s tearful parting before she left India behind.

Then, at the Tell All, fan-favorite Debbie noticed some positive interactions between Jen and her son, Julian. And she wants to set them up.

As Jen Boecher’s portion of Season 4, Episode 15 began, Jen worried that Rishi hadn’t fully accepted the split.

She was not wrong. Rishi had just been at the temple, looking despondent and seeking spiritual guidance.

Jen met with Rishi, face to face, but not to reconcile. Her hope was that, once she leaves India for good, he will accept the breakup for what it is.

Sitting face to face in an extremely humid setting, Rishi told Jen that he’s struggling to come to terms with the split.

After all, he and Jen spent three years engaged.

Sure, they were apart for most of that time. And he kept it a secret from his family until the very end. But they were planning to marry and spend their lives together.

But, though Jen was the one who gave him back his ring, they both knew that this was Rishi’s choice.

Rishi was the one who was unwilling to go against his mother and uncle’s wishes.

He could have chosen to stand up for himself and his relationship. Instead, he chose his mom’s demands. He will have to live with that mistake for the rest of his life, wondering what might have been.

Or will he?

There were some hints at the Tell All special that suggest that perhaps Jen and Rishi aren’t completely done with each other.

For those answers, we’ll have to wait for the Tell All Part 2 (or beyond).

So, we saw the Tell All Part 1. We did not get any focus upon Jen and Rishi. Not yet.

However, before diving into Nicole and Mahmoud’s story (and Mahmoud’s explosive tantrum), the Tell All addressed Debbie and Oussama.

They’re still broken up, despite Oussama’s substantial efforts to win her back. He sent her hundreds of texts and called her many times. In some messages, he told her “I love you.”

Oussama made multiple statements at the Tell All that directly contradicted his previous on-camera admissions.

For that matter, some of his claims at the Tell All were mutually exclusive. Simply put, he had to be lying about something.

Some of his castmates concluded that he simply dislikes the conflict, so he makes whatever claim will calm things down. Unless he’s angry. It seems that this may be where some of the truth slips out with him.

Fortunately, Debbie was not alone when she confronted him.

Numerous castmates leapt at the chance to defend her. They had watched this season, too. And everyone likes Debbie.

But the real standout came when her son, Julian, stepped out onto the Tell All stage to tell Oussama exactly what he thinks of him.

Julian did not mince words when he called out Oussama for his behavior. This drew cheers from Debbie’s castmates, including (and especially) Jen.

Among other things, he described some stalker-like tendencies as Oussama attempted to bombard Debbie with affectionate messages.

As Julian told him to stop pestering his mother and to instead get a job, Oussama only worsened people’s opinions of him.

“No, I will not get a job, because I’m a poet,” is not really going to go over well with … anyone, really.

Look, we all wish that we didn’t live in a hellscape where the vast majority of people have to labor for others just to stay alive. To get cool stuff? Sure! But to keep a roof over your head and food in your fridge? It truly sucks.

But Oussama’s reluctance to work (or even sell his paintings to tourists — at the risk of them hanging it in their living rooms) is his problem, and should not be Debbie’s. Julian told him as much, and firmly.

During a break, Julian and Debbie embraced. Julian spoke to her very relatably (at least, for many of us), encouraging her to worry less about Oussama and more about herself.

Meanwhile, Debbie observed that Jen had really enjoyed Julian’s role on the episode. And she asked him if she could slip her his number.

Julian felt very on-the-spot (which is precisely where Debbie had put him), but he didn’t mind. If Jen really is single, we wonder if we’ll get an update on this. But there’s a chance that it’s a moot point.