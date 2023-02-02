Gisele Bundchen: I'm Glad Tom Brady Retired, But We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together!

On Wednesday, the sports world gave a collective shrug in response to one of the least-shocking announcements of all time.

Last year around this time, Tom Brady retired from the NFL, then changed his mind and wound up playing a season that reminded the whole world that there are reasons you don’t see more 45-year-old football players.

Yesterday, Brady retired again, prompting fans everywhere to breathe a collective sigh of relief.

After all, the last thing this league needs is for one of the most celebrated athletes of all time to shatter a hip on the field at the age of 46.

That’s got “congressional investigation into whether or not anyone should be playing this brutal sport” written all over it.

We kid Tom, but there’s pretty much no denying that he’s the GOAT.

Within hours of his announcement just about everyone who had ever crossed paths with the guy had reacted to the news of his latest retirement — including his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” Gisele commented on Tom’s retirement announcmement.

She even added some praying hands emojis, in case the “namaste” vibes weren’t already evident.

“Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now,” the source says.

The insider adds that “the welfare and happiness of the children” remain her top priority.

Now, a source close to Gisele has spoken with People magazine and confirmed that the supermodel was not being passive-aggressive — she really does wish her ex all the best.

“Keeping a positive attitude about Tom and her career is part of what you do as a parent,” the insider says.

“They are sharing their kids and spreading the love between them so they grow up as normal kids with two caring parents.”

The source added that Gisele “is fine with his decisions but is not involved with them.”

Apparently, both Brady and Bundchen are “interested in keeping life as happy and normal as possible for the kids.”

And other than Tom’s relationship with his children, Gisele is not particularly concerned about her ex’s these days, as she’s “extremely busy in her career and life” and “optimistic about her future.”

There was speculation that Tom and Gisele might give their marriage another chance now that he’s left football behind.

After all, Tom’s refusal to retire in order to be a more present partner was reportedly Gisele’s main reason for filing for divorce.

But the insider says that Tom’s insistence on returning to the NFL was “far from the only issue,” in their marriage.

However, it seems we shouldn’t hold our breath waiting for Gisele to go public with the other problemd.

“Gisele likes to keep things positive,” the insider adds.

“She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive. It’s beneficial for their kids.”

We agree — no kid deserves to see their dad bounced out of the first round of the playoffs by freakin Dak Prescott!