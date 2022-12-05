Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Details of Their Multi-Billion Dollar Divorce Settlement Revealed!

Usually when two A-list celebrities are going through a messy, costly divorce, the split tends to dominate the tabloid headlines.

So it’s a testament to Kanye West’s frothing insanity that the rapper/Nazi has managed to overshadow his own breakup with Kim Kardashian.

Ye stans are probably concocting elaborate theories about how Kanye is manipulating the media into ignoring his divorce.

But the truth, of course, is that the rapper is just your garden variety dangerous, verbally abusive narcissist, and Kim is lucky to be rid of him.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Like Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen before them, Kim and Kanye are both fabulously wealthy in their own right.

But the Kimye situation is complicated by the fact that the couple has four children, and Kanye is not fit to have anything to do with them.

Partially for that reason, he’ll be forced to pay a whopping $200,000 in child support.

Kim Kardashian officially became single in February 2022. Her divorce from Kanye West has been finalized. (Photo via Getty)

At the moment, it’s not clear what sort of visitation rights Kanye will have, but insiders estimate that Kim will have the kids roughly 80 precent of the time.

Of course, if Kanye continues praising Hitler in public, he might give Kim cause to file for a restraining order, which would mean that she’ll have the kids 100 percent of the time!

As for where Kim and the kids will reside … well, it seems that they’ll have their choice of homes.

Kim looks shook. And with the year she’s had, we don’t blame her. (Photo via Instagram)

Kim and Kanye owned a total of 20 properties, and it seems they’ve had no trouble divvying them up.

Kim will receive: multiple properties in Hidden Hills, CA, including her current minimalist-style residence, and properties in Riverside and Malibu, California, as well as in Idaho.

According to a new report from Starcasm, the judge granted Kanye 300 acres in Calabasas, as well as several other homes in California, including several in Thousand Oaks.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

Ye also received the couple’s home in Wyoming, as well as a property he and Kim purchased in Belgium.

As for Kim, she’ll receive multiple properties in Hidden Hills, including the home where she and the kids currently spend most of their time.

She’s also been awarded properties in Riverside and Malibu, California, as well as a ranch-style home in Idaho.

Kim Kardashian issues an apology for some insensitive comments in the new trailer for The Kardashians. But will fans buy it? (Photo via YouTube)

So it sounds like neither party was particularly damaged by the outcome of the divorce.

Of course, it helps to have an ironclad prenup, as Kim and Kanye reportedly did.

Outside of the divorce — which seems to have been settled pretty amicably — Kanye’s life is a total mess.

Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Thanks to the loss of his lucrative Adidas deal, West is no longer a billionaire.

And the rapper’s latest meltdown has made him untouchable from a business standpoint, which means his highest-earning days are likely behind him.

That’s just one of many, many reasons why it’s a good thing that Kim has distanced herself from this maniac.