Chelsea Houska and BFF Chelsey Grace Flaunt Major Weight Loss In New Pic

For the past few weeks now, fans have been voicing their concern about the health and well-being of Chelsea Houska.

Some are worried about the declining ratings for Chelsea and Cole’s HGTV show.

Others are fearful about the fact that Chelsea is being sued for $4 million by a former business partner.

But most of the concern — or trash-talk disguised as concern — has had to do with Chelsea’s physique.

Chelsea Houska strikes a pose for her Instagram followers. (Photo via Instagram)

Chelsea has lost some weight in recent weeks, and the change is probably a result of her ongoing commitment to diet and exercise.

But don’t tell that to the concern trolls, many of whom are convinced that Chelsea has resorted to unhealthy means and is losing weight much too rapidly as a result.

Earlier this week, Chelsea posted the photo below, in which she’s seen posing with two friends, one of whom is her longtime bestie Chelsey Grace.

Chelsea Houska has looked trimmer than usual lately. And some fans think she’s losing weight too quickly. (Photo via Instagram)

“And we’re the three best friends that anyone could have …. and we’ll never, ever, ever, ever, ever leave each other :),” Chelsea captioned the pic, referencing the comedy classic The Hangover.

Now, at this point her career, Ms. Houska is surely well aware that being in the spotlight means facing constant scrutiny.

But when it comes to Chelsea’s recent physical transformation, certain members of the public — including some folks who claim to be fans — have really crossed the line.

Some fans are concerned that Chelsea is starving herself. (Photo via Instagram)

And in this case, the comments are particularly appalling, as Chelsey Grace is not a TV star, and is therefore receiving financial compensation for being insulted by randoms

As for the fear that Chelsea Houska is treading on dangerous territory by shedding pounds too quickly — well, she’s a TV star who’s committed to fitness, so we don’t know why everyone is so surprised.

Sources close to Chelsea say she’s been hitting the gym with unwavering determination, pushing herself to the limits day in and day out.

Chelsea and Cole are the newest stars of the HGTV network! (Photo via Instagram)

Experts caution that extreme workouts combined with rapid weight loss can take a toll on the body, but there’s no real reason to believe that Chelsea is putting herself in harm’s way.

Insiders say that in addition to her intense fitness regime, Chelsea has made significant changes to her eating habits.

Clearly, the two-pronged approach is working out for her!

Chelsea Houska appears to have lost some weight. (Photo via Instagram)

The only downside is that now she has to deal with all the weird speculation from online worry-warts.

We suppose that’s a small price to pay for all the success that Chelsea has enjoyed.

And thankfully, she’s probably used to it all by now.

Even so, the concern trolls should probably just chill and stop offering Chelsea their unsolicited health advice.