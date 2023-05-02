King Charles’ Coronation Finds Yet Another Way to Snub Prince Harry

For weeks, reports detailing royal plans have laid out how King Charles will distance himself from Prince Harry at every turn.

Charles’ coronation will be the first of its kind in generations. And, no small number of people hope, the last.

But despite being one of the king’s only two children, Harry won’t just be playing second fiddle to his princely brother — he’s squarely in last place.

Royal plans have now found a new way to openly snub him at his father’s big event.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A new report from Fox News‘ digital media explains how Prince Harry won’t have any official role in Charles’ coronation ceremony.

If you’re thinking “well, maybe that’s not a prince’s job,” his brother, Prince William, is absolutely playing a role.

How do we know this? Because the formal liturgy of the coronation service does not name-drop him even once.

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

If the liturgy of the coronation service does not mention you, that means that you will not speak during the ceremony.

In fact, it means that Harry will not play an important role in the crowning ceremony whatsoever — not even a silent one.

No matter how much one might despise King Charles and the monarchy itself, or how justified that loathing is, this is a truly historic event. (But so was the Hindenberg disaster) And Harry’s just going to sort of be there for it.

King Charles is 73 years old, so his reign will likely be brief in comparison to the 70 years that his mother sat on the throne. (Photo via Getty)

Meanwhile, William has an official role in the ceremony.

And he will be the only member of the royal family with a speaking role during the service.

The liturgy dictates that, halfway through the coronation ceremony, William has an almost indescribably medieval part to play in Charles’ special day.

William and Harry were close at one point. That’s no longer the case. (Photo via Getty)

During Charles’ kingceañera, William will kneel before him, place his hands between his, and recite an oath of fealty.

“I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God,” he will say.

That may sound bizarre, antiquated, and like something out of a medieval fantasy script that needs some revisions. But then, that describes more or less everything about this family and institution.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, during a roundtable with attendees of the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation seminar to discuss allergies and the environment, at Dumfries House, Cumnock on September 7, 2022 in Lanark, Scotland. The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay visit Lanarkshire and the Scottish borders. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Fortunately, this isn’t one of those things where everyone else has to recite the same thing. Only William.

He is, after all, set up to become the next king … if the UK insists upon keeping this going for another generation.

William also has another duty. When officials present Charles with the Stole Royal and the Robe Royal, he will help the Baroness Marron and the bishops to place them on his father.

ALDERSHOT, ENGLAND – MARCH 17: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023 in Aldershot, England. Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the parade for the first time as Colonel of the Regiment succeeding The Prince of Wales, the outgoing Colonel. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Prince George — William’s eldest son — will be the youngest-ever future king to serve as one of Charles’ Pages of Honour. (That’s not a typo — the Brits love the letter U)

William’s role is according to custom. George’s was a choice. Which serves as a reminder that Charles and the royal firm could have made Harry a real part of this.

Instead, he is a spectator at his own father’s lavish celebration. And then he’ll be headed straight home — to help celebrate his son’s birthday. Different men, different priorities.