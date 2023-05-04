Ella Johnson Flaunts Weight Loss, Updates Fans on Life Since 90 Day Fiance Before The 90 Days

A little over a year ago, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days fans were expecting to see Ella Johnson return for another season.

At the time, the hope was that she and Johnny would film together. That would mean finally, finally meeting in person after so many setbacks.

But, late in the summer of 2022, Ella revealed that she and Johnny had split. She had waited long enough.

Now, Ella has posted new pics — showing off a bright smile and flaunting some major weight loss in the process!

90 Day Fiance alum Ella Johnson shared this black-and-white selfie and a bright smile. (Photo Credit: Ella Johnson)

Ella Johnson’s photos show how the Idaho native is doing through a series of snapshots of her current, post-90 Day Fiance life.

We see her smiling, standing, driving a tractor, and more.

And we can also see her showing off the very visible results of her 25 pound weight loss.

Months after an at-times miserable season of 90 Day Fiance, Ella Johnson is showing off some dramatic weight loss on social media. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Here, we see Ella wearing high-waised jeans and a bright red shirt, snapping a mirror selfie to show her profile.

“Been so crazy busy with stuff,” Ella captioned, admitting that she has therefore not “posted too much” recently.

“Just wanted to say thank you for all the love and support,” she expressed. “You all are great!!!!”

There is no doubt about it: 90 Day Fiance alum Ella Johnson is a country girl! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Here are some pictures for ya,” Ella offered alongside the series of photos.

She detailed that she has “been working hard here at the ranch full time.”

We hope that she is enjoying herself! She certainly looks happy, and she deserves that happiness.

Ella appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5. She was memorable, and could be sympathetic or polarizing with viewers at different times.

Some loved her, some found her frustrating, and others found that her storyline fell flat. There was actually a pretty decent reason for that last part.

Ella and Johnny never met. Neither of them were catfishing the other or anything. Despite repeatedly making plans — in Ella’s case, expensive plans that cost her when they fell through — they couldn’t be together.

Johnny tells her that now is not a good time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions in place, so he wants to postpone until February. Folks, that is THIS February, as in just a few weeks before this episode aired. That’s a 7-month delay.

Even at the Season 5 Tell All special, which as we know films several months (or longer) after couples film for the season, they had not met in person.

While many viewers can understand Johnny’s hesitation — because of the real dangers of COVID-19, because he is a single father — it was hard to believe that they had no options.

Or, even if they truly had no options, the writing was on the wall: they needed to stop pining and go their separate ways.

She notes that she didn’t hide that she slept with a friend, she “owned” it, meaning that she told Johnny very honestly even though it was a painful moment.

Ella was, as we mentioned, divisive among some viewers. There were the usual elements of misogyny and body-shaming that are staples of 90 Day Fiance viewer reactions. It didn’t help that Ella received a cry-heavy edit.

Additionally, Ella is eccentric. While some of us find that fun or even relatable, there are fans of the show who will despise a quirky woman more than a creepy or abusive man. It’s not fair, but it’s true.

Finally, there were those — including Ella’s castmates — who felt that Ella had cheated on Johnny by sleeping with a friend, despite their discussions of having an open relationship.

However, late in the summer of 2022, Ella revealed that she and Johnny were over. And no, he never came to visit her.

Many of us would love to see Ella return for 90 Day: The Single Life.

But we don’t think that she’ll need the spinoff to document her journey to find new love.

In fact, she’s probably better off dating off camera … even if we would selfishly enjoy receiving more Ella Content.

(And hey, for all that we know, Ella has already filmed for The Single Life or is filming right now. She likely couldn’t tell us if she were)

Either way, we hope that Ella finds her real-life Kurama.