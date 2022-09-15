Ella Johnson Announces 90 Day Fiance Split from Johnny: I Can’t Keep Waiting

Early this year, Ella Johnson confirmed that she was still with Johnny Chao despite several problems.

Ella ended up sleeping with a friend, though she later explained to fans that she and Johnny were in an open relationship.

More significantly, Johnny had strung her along for years without meeting her in person — promising to meet her again. After the Tell All.

Now, however, Ella has an update.

On Sunday, September 11, Ella took to her Instagram page to share an update.

“Just wanted to update you all…” she began.

Ella captioned: I am so grateful for all the great things going on in my life and I am excited to work on me.”

“I’m gonna to take the positive from this experience,” Ella affirmed.

She hopes “to learn and grow” from her extended long-term relationship with Johnny.

All of this will make her better prepared “for the next relationship.”

Johnny tells her that now is not a good time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions in place, so he wants to postpone until February. Folks, that is THIS February, as in just a few weeks before this episode aired. That’s a 7-month delay.

As you can see from the screenshot above, Ella not only confirmed the breakup, but shared that Johnny never came to visit.

Remember, when we last heard from him, he was postponing to February. It was not the first postponement.

The Tell All filmed in January of this year. Ella and Johnny were still together.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5 stars Ella and Johnny worry that body image and some cultural issues could get in the way of their love.

Just because Ella did not announce the news until Sunday does not mean that the breakup is fresh.

In fact, Ella shared in her accompanying Instagram video that she had obtained the go-ahead to announce the split.

Simply put, 90 Day Fiance stars have to sign NDAs that enjoin them from spoiling their own seasons and storylines.

It’s safe to say that Ella straight up did not have a good time on much of her season.

After years of setbacks, delays, and postponements, she hoped that Johnny would meet her for the first time on the show.

Whether in the midwest or in Dubai, they could have met up. But honestly or otherwise, Johnny found many reasons for delay.

While she is always happy to speak to Johnny, she feels like all of these starts and stops are playing with her emotions in a cruel way. Even if he doesn’t mean to be hurtful, this has to stop.

Ella does affirm that he is welcome to visit her, adding that he still intends to.

But she is tired of holding out hope only to be met with another disappointment. Years of Lucy-and-the-Football will do that to you.

We are genuinely happy for Ella. And we hope that she enjoys the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho adaptation when it comes out. That wish for her is less random than it may sound.

For trademark reasons, she probably can’t say who or what the show is, but she says that the man of her dreams would be based upon a “blueprint” from Anime — a man with red hair, green eyes, and a fox demon inside of him. Many people might initially think of Naruto, but in my humble opinion, she’s probably talking about Kurama from YuYu Hakusho.

Some 90 Day Fiance viewers felt like they had their fill of her on Before The 90 Days.

Others liked her and were rooting for her. And others had a foot in both worlds, warming up to her during the Tell All as Kimberly attacked.

It would be interesting to see Ella appear on 90 Day: The Single Life, but we would more than understand if she’s had her fill of reality TV.