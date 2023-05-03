Varya Malina Details Geoffrey Paschel Appeal, Asks Fans to Have "Faith" He'll Subvert Justice

Earlier this year, Varya Malina received a permanent ban from visiting Geoffrey Paschel in prison.

Given Geoffrey’s history of extreme violence and the gruesome attack against his former fiancee that landed him behind bars, many 90 Day Fiance fans saw this as a blessing in disguise.

But Varya has not. And she has been involving herself at every possible step of the appeals process.

Now, she is waiting, as she and Geoffrey both hope to thwart the justice system and release this monster back onto the streets.

There’s no accounting for taste. Varya Malina expressed her “faith” that Geoffrey Paschel will eventually escape justice and leave prison a free man. (Image Credit: Instagram)

To the relief of countless people, including 90 Day Fiance fans as well as his own victims, Geoffrey Paschel is in prison.

He is currently serving a sentence of 18 years in prison, with no possibility of parole.

A jury of his peers convicted Geoffrey for the brutal attack and beating of his former fiancee. This happened in June 2019, just months before he filmed with Varya Malina.

90 Day Fiance alum Geoffrey Paschel had a new mug shot taken when he was transferred from county jail to a correctional facility following his sentencing.

Geoffrey did not limit himself to hitting his ex, Kristen Wilson, or to slamming her face into the walls and other parts of her home. That unspeakable violence alone did a tremendous amount of damage.

He also prevented her from leaving her home, keeping her against her will. That is kidnapping

And Geoffrey took and then partially disabled her cell phone, preventing her from calling for help. Had she not been able to, hours later, flee to a neighbor’s for sanctuary and call 9-1-1, she could never have contacted emergency services.

Geoffrey Paschel’s domestic assault on Kristen Wilson in 2019 left her with multiple visible injuries to her face and body.

In addition to that series of crimes, Geoffrey compounded his misdeeds when he tried to use his own children to manipulate Kristen into asking the court for leniency.

Thankfully, it did not work on Kristen. And, with the judge — who also heard stories of Geoffrey’s violence from another of his exes — this stunt backfired.

In court, the judge accurately described Geoffrey as a remorseless monster who will only stop harming his victims when they are out of reach. And then Geoffrey received his 18-year sentence.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days alum Varya Malina has surprised fans with her upbeat attitude following the sentencing of her monstrous love.

Though Varya has put on a “brave” face following Geoffrey’s February 2, 2022 sentencing, she has repeatedly complained about the situation.

The man she mistakenly loves is behind bars where he cannot hurt her or any other women. But it seems that Varya believes that Kristen (and, it seems, a long list of women from his past, including multiple ex-wives) is telling an elaborate lie.

We can only imagine what Geoffrey told her. Many abusers are adept at manipulating people (especially their next intended victims) into believing that they are the real victims. It’s sick. And it’s sad, because it sometimes works.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days alum Varya Malina is certainly a Russian beauty. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Now, Varya is sharing an update with her followers as Geoffrey attempts to appeal his way out of prison.

“The appeal went according to all the rules and our expectations,” she shared on Monday, May 1.

Varya added: “Now is the scariest and most depressing part — uncertainty.” She then asked for prayers, emphasizing: “I have faith that it will work out.”

An attempt by Geoffrey to manipulate his victim into seeking leniency at sentencing, testimony by another ex of Geoffrey, and the judge’s own common sense all played a role in sentencing, where the court acknowledged that Geoffrey is a violent and manipulative man who will go on to terrorize other women as soon as he is able. He is now just months into his 18-year prison sentence.

The thing is, this is a scary part. Not in the way that Varya means it. More like the opposite.

It’s not wrong for our legal system to err on the side of releasing people when the system makes a mistake. That is to say that the alternative, the opposite, is so much worse.

But Geoffrey is a monster. He has not confessed, but a jury of his peers saw the truth and so did the judge. We hope that he is never able to hurt another innocent ever again.