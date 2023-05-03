Ariana Madix to Tom Sandoval: I Wish I Had Never Met You!

Folks, we’re finally entering the homestretch of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 — and the stuff is about to hit the fan!

Ever since word of the Tom Sandoval-Ariana Madix affair went public, fans have been eagerly awaiting the season’s final episodes, which we were told would feature new footage that was shot after Ariana Madix learned she’d been cheated on.

Now, with just three episodes remaining in this bonkers season, we’re finally about to see what we’ve all been waiting for.

Bravo released the first trailer for the season 10 finale this week, and folks, it’s a doozy.

An earlier trailer for the second half of the season hinted at an explosive confrontation between Tom and Ariana.

But we had no idea how bad things would get.

“I don’t give up a f— about f—ing Raquel. Your friendship is f—ing bulls–t,” an understandably irate Ariana screams at her ex.

Tom Sandoval has lost a lot of friends recently. And it’s not hard to see why. (Photo via Bravo)

“You know everything,” Tom shoots back in a rather lame attempt at defending himself.

That’s when Ariana drops the nuke that fans have been waiting for all season:

“I regret ever loving you,” she tells Sandoval.

Ariana finally confronts Tom Sandoval on the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale. (Photo via Bravo)

It looks like the rest of the episode won’t go very well for Tom either.

In fact, in the trailer, we see just about everyone on the cast side with Ariana — which, of course, is exactly what they should do.

At one point, Lisa Vanderpump herself turns on her TomTom business partner and shows her support of Madix, saying, “You don’t deserve any of this.”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel had an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. (Photo via Bravo)

Sandoval again tries to defend his actions, telling Scheana Shay that he “planned to break up with Ariana regardless” but thankfully, she doesn’t entertain that excuse for a second.

“But you didn’t,” she replies. “You f—ed her best friend instead.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Raquel answering for the affair during a conversation with ex-fiancée, James Kennedy.

The trailer for the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale shows the fallout of Tom and Raquel’s affair. (Photo via Bravo)

“So are you and Sandoval an item now, Raquel?” Kennedy asks, to which she responds, “No.”

Of course, we now know that Sandoval and Raquel are dating, so it’s likely that Leviss was being less than truthful in that scene.

Of course, not everyone blasted Sandoval and Raquel for their actions — Tom Schwartz was, as always, a staunch supporter of his fellow Tom.

Tom Sandoval is not very popular with his co-stars these days. (Photo via Bravo)

“I sacrificed everything and my world just got turned upside down,” Sandoval complains as he hugs his bestie and business partner.

Sandoval then admits to Schwartz that he “felt something I hadn’t felt in a very long time” during his affair with Raquel.

Yeah, that confession probably isn’t gonna win Sandoval many new fans.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 finale airs May 17 on Bravo.