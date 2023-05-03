Josh Seiter Accuses Karine Martins and Paul Staehle of Lying for Attention: They're Not Really Back Together!

Late last year, Karine Martins and Josh Seiter broke up after briefly dating. More recently, Karine reconciled with her husband, Paul Staehle.

Since then, notorious fame-seeker Josh has been barking up several trees, from multiple Sister Wives stars to 1,000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton.

If you are currently or have been on reality TV, he’d probably love to make sweet, sweet headlines with you.

Now, however, Josh is putting Karine on blast, accusing her of lying for attention. Oh, and he claims that she’s not back with Paul.

Absolutely not! Josh Seiter and Karine Martins briefly dated, much to the chagrin of people who wanted good things for Karine.

Josh and Karine only dated for a matter of weeks. It has remained unclear how serious it was.

They both gave very different versions of their reason for breaking up. That is to say, they blamed each other.

Karine was not the first 90 Day Fiance alum to date Josh. And likely, if he has his way, she won’t be the last.

90 Day Fiance stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins pose with their two sons, Pierre Staehle and newborn Ethan Staehle, just weeks after the latter’s birth.

Very recently, 90 Day Fiance fans learned that Paul and Karine had reconciled, once again giving their toxic marriage another shot.

Last year, after both losing custody — months apart — of their sons, Pierre and Ethan, they decided to join forces to try to get their kids back.

Instead of spouting wild (not necessarily untrue, but inherently wild and also upsetting) accusations at each other, they would team up. And apparently, according to reports, Karine and Paul much more recently turned that alliance into a renewed relationship.

90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins holds her young son, Ethan Staehle, whose milestones she has missed during this ongoing custody situation. (Image Credit: Instagram)

No one familiar with their troubled history was exactly cheering them on when reconciliation news broke.

Accusations of controlling behavior, cheating, lies, and abuse have defined them as a couple for years.

But now, if one chooses to believe Josh Seiter’s take on things, Paul and Karine’s “reconciliation” is nothing but smoke and mirrors.

Is this true? Who knows. But Reality Tea got a look at Josh’s text message exchange by a contact that he identifies as “Karine.”

(We of course have to point out that, though these could be fully authentic, anyone can save a friend’s number — or another number that they control — under any name to simulate a text conversation)

In that conversation, the alleged Karine told him that she and Paul “have nothing.”

Josh Seiter’s time on The Bachelorette was short-lived. Since then, he has tried to attach himself to other reality TV personalities. A couple of times, his efforts have paid off. For a little while. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In the texts, Josh confesses that he would like to “try again to make it work.” Of course he would.

The reply to his text simply asks: “How?”

“To start by talking but I need to know if you are with him [Paul] because I don’t want problems,” Josh replies.

Over the years, some 90 Day Fiance fans have criticized Karine Martins for not updating them “enough” on her life. At the same time, Karine’s life updates sometimes receive backlash. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I’m not with him,” the reply reads. “But what do you want from me? Because you disappeared.”

They talk for a while, with Josh claiming to this other person — allegedly Karine — that he has not had any alcohol in “four weeks.”

But apparently, whatever this conversation was or should have been, Josh is currently in bitterness mode.

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle shared this throwback to his wedding with Karine Martins on their three-year anniversary.

Josh has since said that he felt “initially interested in rekindling something.” But no more, he claimed.

“Karine and Paul mislead people for attention and it’s sad,” he accused.

“Seeing how easily she lies was a turn-off,” Josh alleged. “I wish her nothing but the best and hope she can somehow manage to get back custody of her kids and lead a happy life.” Uh-huh.