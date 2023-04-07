Katie Maloney: Tom Schwartz Is a Creepy Liar! He Helped Sandoval and Raquel Hide Their Affair!

What makes the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss affair so much more interesting than the typical reality TV cheating scandal is the way it’s affected the entire cast of Vanderpump Rules.

The most obvious victim is Tom’s ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, but there’s also Raquel’s former fiancé, James Kennedy, and the many people who were involved, knowingly or otherwise, in the effort to cover up this salacious romance.

Take, for example, Tom Schwartz, who spent years building up a reputation as one of the sane and stable members of the Vanderpump cast only to have it come crashing down amid the Scandoval.

To be clear, Schwartz is not blameless in all of this.

Tom Schwartz talks Scandoval on Watch What Happens Live. (Photo via Bravo)

But he probably could have ridden out a few more years as an innocuous “nice guy” had his bestie and business partner not decided to embark on a messy affair with his much younger castmate.

As it is Schwartz, has been called out for helping the cheaters get away with it, and he’s making things worse by defending Sandoval.

Now, Schwartz’s own behavior is being re-examined, and many VPR fans have arrived at the conclusion that he wasn’t such a nice guy to begin with.

Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss were rumored to be dating. (Photo via Instagram)

In other words, Schwartz’s ex-wife Katie Maloney is finally getting the redemption arc she so richly deserves.

Schwartz appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, where he encouraged viewers to give Sandoval a hug if they see him in public.

That was too much for Maloney, who tweeted out her frustration while watching the episode.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz broke up in March 2022 after many years of marriage. We wish them the best. (Photo via Getty)

“You’re the only that wants to hug him dude. READ THE ROOM!!!” Maloney wrote.

Referencing past incidents in which she was villainized by the Toms, Katie added:

“I was called a monster too many times to count… tonight’s #wwhl didn’t phase me. Sadly.”

Like the rest of the Vanderpump cast, Katie has been talking a lot about the Sandoval-Raquel situation in recent weeks.

And she’s made it clear that she wasn’t the least bit surprised to learn that Schwartz knew about it.

In fact, she says the illicit lovers were so brazen toward the end that just about everyone knew!

Katie Maloney tells her side of the story on Vanderpump Rules. (Photo via Bravo)

“I started realizing … when Ariana [Madix] is not around, they’ll still be hanging out,” Katie explained during a recent appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast.

“If Ariana chooses not to go to a party or an event, Tom and Raquel will just go together.”

Maloney went on to say that she knew something was amiss when she noticed that Sandoval and Raquel were wearing matching lightning bolt necklaces.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

“I notice things my friends are wearing, especially something all the time, [and ask], ‘Is that new? What’s the significance?’” Katie recalled.

“A lightning bolt [is] not, like, a heart or a butterfly. It’s not like it’s cute.”

Obviously, Schwartz would’ve noticed the matching bolts too.

But by that point, Sandoval wasn’t the only Tom who was completely caught up in this thing.