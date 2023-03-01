Mackenzie Edwards Files for Divorce from Ryan, Gets Temporary Custody of Kids

Yet another Teen Mom marriage has come to an end.

This time, in especially dramatic, awkward and frightening fashion.

On Monday, Mackenzie Edwards filed for divorce in Tennessee, starting the process of ending her six-year long marriage to Ryan Edwards

The spouses have been in the news for the last several weeks because Ryan accused his wife of infidelity… and then leaked scantily clad photos of her… and then got arrested on charges of harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and order of protection violation.

According to police records obtained by UK tabloid The Sun, meanwhile, two new warrants have now been issued for Ryan’s arrest.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is seeking the former reality star for “stalking” Mackenzie and violating her order of protection against him.

We don’t have any further details on those specific warrants at this time.

Our friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, though, have a few more details on the divorce filing.

Ryan reportedly received notice of the paperwork getting submitted this afternoon, in addition to notice that a judge had signed off on an order giving Mack temporary custody of the couple’s two kids, son Jagger and daughter Stella.

The judge also granted Mackenzie a restraining order against her estranged husband.

Earlier this month, Ryan was arrested partly for breaking a different order of protection that Mackenzie sought out after her ex uploaded revealing photos of her on social and alleged that she cheated on him.

At the time he was taken into custody, police discovered drugs on Edwards as well.

Ryan and Mackenzie in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Upon asking for this first restraining order, Mackenzie told a judge that Edwards recently held a knife to her throat and threatened her in front of their kids.

Really scary stuff, people.

The reality stars met at a gym in Chattanooga showcased their relationship on Teen Mom OG for several years.

They got engaged in December 2016 and then got married five months later via a ceremony that was filmed by MTV.

Photo via Instagram

Ryan is also father of son Bentley, 13, whom he shares with Teen Mom cast member Maci Bookout.

Not long after Bentley’s birth, Bookout and Ryan broke up… and the latter now has next to no relationship with his oldest child.

“He’s only seen him a couple of times this year,” Maci previously told Us Weekly of her son’s strained relationship with his dad.

“To be quite honest, Ryan doesn’t show up to any baseball games or anything like that. It’s not shocking that he doesn’t see him that much.”

Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards look cute and cozy in this photo of the couple together. (Photo via Instagram)

In March 2021, Ryan and his immediately family were let go from Teen Mom OG, allegedly because Bookout no longer them to appear as regulars.

“Nothing happened, literally, nothing. We just got a call yesterday from [producers] Morgan [J. Freeman] and Larry [Musnik] at MTV,” Mackenzie said to Katie Joy on Without a Crystal Ball around that time.

“Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

Fast forward two years later, and Mackenzie and Ryan have a lot more important things to focus on than their status on cable television.

u