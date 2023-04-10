Ryan Edwards Arrested for DUI (Again!) and Drug Possession (Again!)

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but…

Ryan Edwards was arrested last week for driving under the influence and for possession of a controlled substance.

According to initial reports, the former Teen Mom cast member was taken into custody for violating the terms of his recent probation after he was previously arrested for stalking his ex-wife, Mackenzie.

But our friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup confirmed over the weekend that Edwards was actually booked on the pair of aforementioned serious charges.

This is another Ryan Edwards mug shot. We’ve lost track how many it’s been now for him.

“Ryan was arrested at the Chattanooga State college,” a sources tells The Ashley, explaining in further detail:

“His charge is listed on [the sheriff’s office] website as a violation of probation because, technically he did violate those terms. But that’s what he was picked up for on Friday.”

Edwards, according to this same insider, is being held in the Hamilton County Jail and will remain there until, at the earliest, April 20.

On that date, Ryan will be in court for a hearing.

Ryan Edwards is in trouble with the law once again. (Photo via Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

It’s been quite an eventful several months for Ryan Edwards.

Back on February 9, Ryan he was served with an Order of Protection by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office after he sent threatening text messages to Mackenzie and accused of cheating.

Edwards also posted scantily-clad photos of his spouse without her permission the wake of this alleged infidelity.

“If you guys have never seen a spineless sh-t this is one,” Ryan wrote along with the topless images, adding:

“They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to [sic]. God what a joke. It’s sad really.”

Just weeks later, Ryan was arrested AGAIN, this time for violating Mackenzie’s restraining order.(Photo via MTV)

On March 1, Edwards was then arrested for stalking about her broke the terms of said order and contacted Mackenzie via text message.

“My god I don’t haven’t to live my life without you! Sorry!” he wrote at the time.

The father of three then reached out to her again in a text February 23, writing: “For what it’s worth, I’m sorry and I do miss you.”

This arrest came days after MacKenzie filed for divorce and was granted temporary custody of the couple’s children, Jagger, five, and Stella, two, as reported by E! News.

Ryan and Mackenzie in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Mackenzie, meanwhile, told police in March that her estranged husband “punched holes in the walls and doors” and held her up by her “neck to the wall” during a fight the previous month.

She also accused Edwards of throwing her “down in hallway and said if he could not have me no one could” and “opened [his] pocket knife” and put it to her “back like he was going to kill” her.

This altercation reportedly took place in front of the couple’s kids.

“I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys,” Mackenzie said, adding that a co-worker contacted the authorities in the wake of the incident.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are headed for divorce court. (Photo via Instagram)

As for what lies ahead?

Edwards was given a sentence last month of 11 month and 29 days, which was suspended due to him agreeing to go to rehab and complete the probation terms.

But now that he’s left rehab and broken these probation terms?

Edwards is likely headed to prison for a VERY long time.