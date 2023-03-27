Ryan Edwards Stalked Mackenzie Standifer With Assault Rifle, Trashed Their House Before Arrest

These days, Ryan Edwards is in a court-ordered rehab program, receiving some much-needed help for his addiction and mental health issues.

But prior to checking in, Ryan spent weeks terrorizing his own loved ones with a streak of destructive behavior.

Edwards was arrested twice within the span of a single month, once for stalking and harassing his estranged wife Mackenzie Standifer, and a second time for violating her order of protection against him.

Now, new details have emerged about the various ways in which Ryan made life hell for his long-suffering ex.

In one of her many police reports about Ryan, Mackenzie revealed that he trashed the house they once shared during one of his recent tirades.

Now, UK tabloid The Sun has obtained a copy of the report, and it paints a shocking picture of Edwards’ abusive behavior.

“Upon walking around the house, I observed items were strewn all over the yard and Ms. Edwards stated she had not left the home like this,” the officer who responded to Mackenzie’s call wrote.

“I also observed several bedroom windows were shattered… Upon entering the residence, I observed it was completely destroyed,” the cop continued.

“The refrigerator was tipped over and leaned against the counter, and the doors were open and had been written on in permanent marker. I observed a loaded AK-47 style rifle on the kitchen counter.

“The microwave had been spray painted blue, the dining room table was flipped over and had been spray painted with profanities, as had the patio window and other walls in the house. There was also writing in black marker on the walls,” the report went on.

“I observed white paint smudges across the floor, as well as a knife stuck into the wall holding a note. I observed several other holes in the drywall, and several pointed metal objects also stuck into the drywall.”

The officer noted that Ryan had scrawled “allegations of infidelity against Ms. Edwards” on the walls, as well as on a photo from the couple’s wedding.

And that wasn’t the end of his destructive tantrum.

“Deputies also observed the master bedroom had an odor consistent with fecal matter but nothing was located, and there was writing on the walls in black marker above the bed and across from the bed,” the report continues.

“The bedroom also appeared ransacked. The master bathroom had been damaged and items strewn about.”

The officers observed that the bedrooms of Ryan’s children, 4-year-old son Jagger and 3-year-old daughter Stella, had not sustained any damage.

Police noted that the house was uninhabitable, however, as the electricity “had been turned off or cut,” leaving the home with no light or heat.

During one of his visits to the house around this time, Ryan allegedly assaulted Mackenzie and led her to fear for her life.

“Arguing, Ryan punched holes in the walls and doors. [He] held me up by my neck to the wall. Threw me down in hallway and said if he could not have me no one could,” Standifer told police.

“Opened pocket knife, put to my back like he was going to kill me. This was in front of children. I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys.”

Ryan has thus far avoided jail time in connection with his two most recent arrests.

But he’s due back in court next month, and hopefully, he’ll receive more than a slap on the wrist this time.