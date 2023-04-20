Meghan Markle: Planning to Upstage King Charles' Coronation With an Epic Birthday Party For Archie?

Over the centuries, the kings of England have encountered many fierce foes.

Richard I earned the nickname “Lionheart” for his efforts to conquer the Holy Land during the Crusades. Henry VII ascended to the throne after defeating Richard III in the grisly Battle of Bosworth Field.

But it’s King Charles III who might soon encounter the most fearsome opponent of all:

We’re talking, of course, about a mom who’s planning a birthday party for her toddler.

Yes, for some reason Charles’ coronation will be held on the day that Prince Archie turns four.

Archie is the eldest child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the parents’ relationship with Charles is already very complex, to say the least.

Harry will be in attendance at the coronation, but Meghan will be remain in California for the big day.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

Meghan’s reasons for staying home are myriad, but surely a major one is her desire to give her only son the sort of birthday that he deserves.

Of course, the Duchess of Sussex also might be feeling a bit snubbed, which is why some royal watchers expect her to try and steal some headlines from Charles by throwing Archie a birthday bash for the ages.

“It’s terribly petty, but the Sussexes, who no longer have their royal platform, seem to relish any opportunity to attempt to upstage a royal occasion,” royal expert Lee Cohen told the Express in a recent interview.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

“It’s not as if the royal family seek occasions to upstage the antics of the Sussexes, quite the opposite.”

Despite Cohen’s claims, however, many Harry and Meghan fans believe the coronation date was chosen for nefarious reasons.

“May 6 is Archie’s birthday and has been since 2019. That date was selected by that collection of people in London to overshadow a toddler’s birthday,” one such supporter tweeted this week.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

It’s possible that the date was indeed selected with the goal of keeping Meghan at bay.

But to the likely disappointment of Sussex supporters, it doesn’t look as though Harry and Meghan will be throwing a counterpunch in the form of a star-studded bash meant to upstage the king.

“Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland will be at the bash, along with Archie’s pre-school friends and some celebrity pals of the couple,” a source close to the situation tells the New York Post.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

And since London is eight hours ahead of LA, with the help of a private jet, Harry might be able to attend both events.

“Harry’s going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie’s birthday,” the source stated.

“It’s going to be an intimate party, it’s not going to be like ‘My Super Sweet 16’ or Portia de Rossi’s 50th!”

So we guess everyone will be happy — except, of course, for the British tabloid reporters who want so badly for Meghan to throw a fit.