Prince Harry: Furious at Charles For Refusing to Put Meghan Markle on Family Payroll?

With King Charles’ coronation just weeks away, the relationship between the monarch and his youngest son is under closer scrutiny than ever.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to the ceremony, but it’s still unclear if they plan to attend.

And that uncertainty is no accident.

Harry and Meghan have neglected to RSVP, and it seems the couple is using the palace’s anxiety to their advantage.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

It might seem a bit cruel to torment an old man ahead of the biggest day of his life, but it’s important to bear a couple things in mind here:

For starters, Charles is, and always has been, the absolute worst.

On top of that, the King has been antagonizing Harry for his entire life, and the abuse has become even more extreme in the years since Meghan entered the picture.

King Charles III

Now we’re getting a clearer picture of Charle’s initial response to Meghan thanks to a new book by journalist and royal expert Robert Jobson.

According to Jobson, when Harry told the family he intended to marry Meghan, William responded by asking if he was certain, and Charles immediately declared that Meghan would not be permitted to join the family payroll.

“Charles dropped a bombshell, saying he couldn’t afford to pay for Meghan in the future as well as for Camilla, and for William and Catherine and their young family. This infuriated Harry,” Jobson wrote in Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed.

Harry and Meghan

Jobson says Queen Elizabeth II attempted to intervene in order to rescue the father-son relationship, but neither side was interested in her efforts.

“When the Queen asked Charles why he hadn’t given in, he told her that he wasn’t a bank,” Jobson wrote.

The author also cited a source who says that Harry made frequent phone calls to the Queen after he and Meghan relocated to California.

King Charles III at Prince Harry at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

She urged him to call his father, but to no avail.

“Her Majesty found Prince Harry’s calls quite difficult and wearisome,” said the source.

“She didn’t want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father.”

Meghan Markle

Needless to say, this situation is a lot more complicated than a simple coronation invitation.

And Harry’s attendance or absence will say a lot about his current feelings toward his father.