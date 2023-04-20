Melanie Martin: Aaron Carter's Fiancée Demands Second Autopsy, Full Murder Investigation

Back in November of 2022, Aaron Carter passed away at his home in Lancaster, California.

Carter’s body was found in a bathtub full of water — a scene eerily reminiscent of Whitney Houston’s passing in 2012.

Naturally, outside observers were quick to conclude that Carter had met a similar fate.

Earlier this week, authorities announced Carter’s cause of death, and few were surprised to learn that he had lost consciousness due to multiple drug intoxication and drowned in just a few inches of water.

Singer Aaron Carter poses for a portrait at the Warren-Tricomi hair salon June 29, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

But those who knew Aaron best maintain that there are many questions left unanswered by the official explanation for his demise.

His mother, Jane Carter, and his fiancée, Melanie Martin, are both convinced that there was foul play involved in Aaron’s passing.

Earlier this week, Martin spoke out against the official ruling about Carter’s cause of death.

Melanie Martin made a last-ditch effort to save Aaron Carter during the singer’s final days. Alas, she was too late. (Photo via Instagram)

And now, it looks as though the family has decided to take matters into their own hands.

According to a new report from TMZ, Melanie and the Carters are seeking to have Aaron’s case re-examined by a private investigator.

They also want a second autopsy, this one to be carried out by a private medical examiner hired by Aaron’s loved ones.

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 19: Singer/songwriter Aaron Carter attends Project Angel Food’s 2017 Angel Awards on August 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alison Buck/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

Melanie reported informed TMZ that she shares Jane’s belief that Aaron was murdered — both women point to the fact that Carter was wearing clothes in the bathtub as their primary evidence — but she’s worried they won’t be able to afford a private investigation.

So it’s likely that the Carters will announce a fundraiser sometime in the near future.

“Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter,” Jane wrote on Instagram last month.

Melanie Martin is in mourning. She shared this photo as a tribute to the late singer Aaron Carter. (Photo via Instagram)

“They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past,” she continued.

“But they allowed people to go in and out.although a lot of potential homicide information was there for years. Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable.”

Jane also alleged that the death threats were not “taken seriously by law enforcement” by police, who discriminated against Aaron because of his past struggles.

Aaron Carter attends 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen if the Carters will be able to conduct their own investigation into Aaron’s final hours.

But it’s very clear that Jane and Melanie believe this case is far from closed.