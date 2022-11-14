Aaron Carter Died Without a Will; State Will Decide Who Inherits Singer's Property [Report]

It’s been over a week since Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathroom of his Lancaster, California home, but fans still have more questions than answers.

We have little in the way of official information about the cause of Carter’s death, and it seems that for the singer’s loved ones, the situation is about the become even more complicated.

According to a new report from TMZ, Aaron did not have a will when he died, which means that his entire estate is up for grabs.

In many cases, that would mean difficult times and rocky legal battles ahead for the surviving family.

Aaron Carter is just hanging out and relaxing in a car in this Instagram photo. (Photo via Instagram)

But for two very big reasons, the Carters probably won’t end up duking it out in court with Aaron’s fiancée, Melanie Martin:

Aaron and Melanie welcomed their first child together last year, and legal experts say Prince — who will soon celebrate his first birthday — stands to inherit his father’s entire estate.

Unfortunately, there’s not a whole lot to inherit.

Melanie Martin made a last-ditch effort to save Aaron Carter during the singer’s final days. Alas, she was too late. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, that’s the other reason Aaron’s lack of a will won’t create many problems for his family:

According to TMZ, the former child star was living a “hand to mouth” existence in the months before his death.

Carter earned millions over the course of his career, but he had not had much work in recent years, and it seems that his mortgage and other monthly expenses devoured what was left of his savings.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Aaron Carter remain mysterious. (Photo via Instagram)

Aaron was reportedly living off of meager royalties checks and whatever money he earned from Cameo and the occasional sponsored content deal.

Fortunately, there should be some money waiting for Prince once the dust settles.

Aaron’s house was on the market at the time of his death, and the boy will reportedly receive 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale.

Aaron Carter attends Project Angel Food’s 2017 Angel Awards on August 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo via Getty Images)

Carter had also completed work on a memoir just months before his death.

The book was originally slated for release on November 15, but the date has been pushed back out of respect for Aaron’s family.

While there was a time when project might have been dismissed as just another celebrity tell-all, it will likely enjoy robust sales in the wake of the singer’s death, which means more money for Prince.

Aaron Carter fans were concerned for his well-being in the weeks leading up to his death. (Photo via Instagram)

Insiders say Carter was hard at work rebuilding his music career at the time of his death, but sadly, he was unable to complete his final album.

Making the situation even more tragic are reports that Aaron hoped to heal the divisions within his family with lyrics in which he apologized to his brother Nick and others he had hurt in recent years.

Hopefully, the long-suffering Carter clan will soon be able to find some peace.