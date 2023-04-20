Love Is Blind Fans are Calling for Nick and Vanessa Lachey to Be FIRED

Nick and Vanessa Lachey appear to be happily marrried.

But this doesn’t mean all Love Is Blind fans are happy with the spouses continuing to serve as co-hosts going forward.

In the wake a botched Season 4 finale that failed to air live on Netflix as previously advertised (due to technical difficulties), both the Lacheys and other executives behind the scenes are in scalding hot water.

Why?

Because Business Insider has published an article that includes allegations from contestants that they were deprived of food, water and sleep while filming the dating show.

These same individuals accused producers of subjecting them to 20-hour filming days.

Moreover, Season 2 contestant Danielle Ruhl claimed she tried to leave Love Is Blind after suffering a panic attack… yet was strong-armed by producers to stick around.

“I kept telling them, ‘I don’t trust myself. I’ve tried committing suicide before. I’m having suicidal thoughts. I don’t think I can continue in this,'” Ruhl told Business Insider of her experience.

Then there is Season 1 contestant Danielle Drouin, who now claims producers deprived her and many others of sleep “on purpose because they’re trying to break you. They want you on your edge.”

In a statement to Variety, the production company behind Love Is Blind has said the following:

“The well-being of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic.

“We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming.”

As for Nick and Vanessa?

A bunch of viewers out there think the stars acted in a biased fashion toward certain contestants… and they want the hosts ousted as result.

“From the initial season, the hosts felt pretty useless and out of place,” reads a Change.org petition that has over 22,000 signatures.

“They seem to be much more concerned with directing as much attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants that are actually participating in the experiment.

“Many enjoy the show but it’s being held back from its full potential with cringy Nick and Vanessa Lachey.”

Photo via Getty Images for Micah’s Voice

Organizers of this document think Vanessa is “domineering” and that she tries “to gain as much camera time as possible by cutting into every conversation, speaking over her husband and contestants, and very badly acting like she cares about members of the cast.”

Last month, Nick was ordered to attend alcoholics anonymous and anger management classes after an ugly interaction with a photographer.

The petition founder also says the show initially “sought out any C-list celebrities to put their show on the map,” but should “upgrade” the duo at the helm now that the program has garnered international success.

The petition concludes:

“For a show that is attempting to be reality TV, Vanessa and Nick make it feel fake, cringy, and poorly produced.”

For whatever is may be worth, Season 2 contestant Shayne Jansen has stood up for the Lacheys.

Speaking this week to Page Six, he called the hosts “extremely nice” and said he got along very well with both.

