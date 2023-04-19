Aaron Carter's Fiancée Rejects Cause of Death Findings, Maintains Singer Was Murdered

It’s been five months since Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathroom of his Lancaster, California home.

Earlier this week, investigators finally revealed the cause of Carter’s death.

A toxicology report indicated that the former child star drowned in his bathtub after passing out from a combination of Xanax and difluoroethane, an ingredient in household aerosol cleaners that can be huffed for a momentary high.

Carter had struggled with substance abuse throughout his life, and the findings aligned with what fans knew about his lifestyle.

Melanie Martin is the mother of Aaron Carter’s child. (Photo via Instagram)

But some of those were closest to Carter say they’re not buying the official explanation for his death.

Since the day of the singer’s demise, his fiancée, Melanie Martin, and his mother, Jane Carter, have remained firm in their belief that Aaron was murdered.

Now, Martin has essentially launched a one-woman PR campaign with the apparent goal of having the investigation reopened.

Aaron Carter performs at TuneIn and Heard Well Radio’s Launch Party at TuneIn Studios on April 28, 2017 in Venice, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for TuneIn)

“The results of the autopsy are not closure for me,” Martin told TMZ this week.

“It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?” she continued.

“I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.”

Melanie Martin made a last-ditch effort to save Aaron Carter during the singer’s final days. Alas, she was too late. (Photo via Instagram)

Melanie echoed those comments in an interview with UK tabloid The Sun.

“I am not getting the closure I need because I don’t buy it,” she told the outlet.

“He was found with clothing on, the coroner told me, how would he have drowned with clothing on,” Martin added.

“I still have a lot more questions I would like answered regarding the police investigation,” Melanie continued.

Melanie Martin is in mourning. She shared this photo as a tribute to the late singer Aaron Carter. (Photo via Instagram)

Aaron was in the habit of huffing household cleaners during his live Instagram streams, but in his final interviews, he reported that he had given the habit up.

He admitted that he was on a “regimented medication” plan that involved Xanax, but he claimed he only used the sedative because it helped keep him “clean from huffing dust.”

The insistence that Carter was murdered is a little surprising coming from Melanie, who previously revealed that she was Aaron helping Aaron try to get sober in the day’s leading up to his tragic passing.

Singer Aaron Carter poses for a portrait at the Warren-Tricomi hair salon June 29, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

But Aaron’s mother has been claiming for months that material evidence found at the scene of her son’s death indicates foul play, and clearly, Melanie has joined her in that belief.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.