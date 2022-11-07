Aaron Carter: Cause of Death Revealed?

On Saturday, Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home.

He was just 34 years old.

Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his life, and fans naturally concluded that these his addictions played some role in his passing.

Until today, however, details about Aaron’s final hours have been hard to come by, and speculation has run rampant.

Aaron Carter shares an airplane selfie with his Instagram followers. (Photo via Instagram)

According to a new report from TMZ, police found prescription pill bottles, as well several cans of compressed air in Aaron’s home.

There’s a sad significance to the latter discovery, as Aaron was rumored to have developed the habit of “huffing” compressed air for the short-lived high that comes from inhaling such substances.

Aaron frequently went live on Instagram, and his followers often suspected that he was huffing compressed air just off camera.

Aaron Carter was arrested for DUI in July of 2017. The singer insisted at the time that he does not drink. (Photo via ABC)

The practice has been known to result in severe brain damage, and it’s especially harmful when combined with consumption of other drugs.

Police say the last time that anyone saw Aaron alive was around 2 am on Saturday morning.

Carter’s live-in housekeeper says that police performed a welfare check around that time.

Aaron Carter shared this photo of fiancee Melanie Martin some time before the birth of their child together. (Photo via Instagram)

It’s unclear who might have called the cops, but several people expressed concern for Aaron in the days leading up to his death, including his on-again, off-again fiancee, Melanie Martin.

In his final livestream before his death, Carter received a text message from Martin that clearly upset him.

He read just one portion of it to fans: “You’re going to die.”

Aaron Carter fans were concerned for his well-being in the weeks leading up to his death. (Photo via Instagram)

Sources have since revealed the context of Martin’s remark, noting that it came from a place of concern, not cruelty.

“If it’s true what you’re doing, you’re not going to end up alive. You’re going to die,” Martin wrote.

“I love you, this is not safe. Please don’t do this to yourself.”

Aaron Carter has passed away at the age of 34. (Photo via Instagram)

Obviously, Martin was worried about Carter, but that doesn’t mean that she was the one who requested the welfare check.

After all, many, many others were concerned about Aaron, as well.

Regardless of who made the call, it seems that Carter brusquely dismissed the police and ordered the housekeeper who had answered the door not to bother him again.

Aaron Carter snapped this selfie while inside a hair salon. (Photo via Getty)

The housekeeper became concerned the following afternoon when she heard Aaron’s dog becoming upset in his bedroom.

She knocked and asked if he wanted coffee, then opened the door when she received no response.

Police way Aaron appeared to have been dead for several hours, as the water in the bathtub had turned an “unnatural” color.

We will have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.