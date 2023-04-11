Kylie Jenner Posts Sultry Pics to Celebrate Easter, Critics Ask in Response: WTF?!?

He Is Risen?

Not necessarily; not according to Kylie Jenner.

Instead, in celebration of this year’s Easter holiday, the veteran reality star appeared to make a very different kind of statement. It was one that can be summed up as follows:

She Is Ravishing!

The mother of two took to Instagram Sunday wearing a hip-hugging, vintage green Jean Paul Gaultier dress… which featured a low-cut neckline and sheer skirt.

“happy easter,” the 25-year-old captioned the snapshots, while arching her back with her impressive chest on display.

To be clear, Kylie also included photos of a wrapped present and of her adorable daughter, Stormi.

However, as you might imagine, most observers were focused on the sultry images Jenner uploaded of herself.

“Really? You can’t skip one day?,” one user asked in response to the spread “It’s Easter. How about just a cute family pic?”

Another concurred as follows:

“Do you have to sexualize Easter too?”

And then a third added: “Yup def show off your body to celebrate Jesus being risen.”

Kylie has 386 million followers… so she must be doing something right.

And yet.

“Why do all the Kardashians pictures look like they are posing sexually,” someone else wondered in the Comments section of Jenner’s Easter post.

“Can’t they just pose normal at this point !! They are older and all have kids, it’s annoying their poses !! Look like mothers!!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Kylie Jenner attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

It’s possible Kylie had an agenda here.

Perhaps she was trying to distract from the rumor that she’s dating actor Timothy Chalamet.

The above speculation started to spread across the Internet about three months after Jenner split from Travis Scott, the father of her two kids.

“Kylie and Travis are off again,” a source said in January, adding:

“This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

Jenner has not commented on her Easter scandal.

But she did follow up the polarizing post with the following images:

And she wrote as a caption:

“adventures with my angels.”

So… lesson learned? Maybe? Possibly.

You’re right: probably not.