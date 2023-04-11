Britney Spears Reveals She Was Bullied, Abused By Trainer: She Told Me I Need to Get My OLD Body Back!

We probably don’t need to tell you that Britney Spears has been through an awful lot in recent years.

When Britney’s conservatorship finally came to an end in November of 2021, it looked as though pop icon’s darkest days were behind her.

Alas, the months that followed have delivered one hardship after another for Britney and her troubled family.

A-list celebs are generally very secretive about the trials and tribulations of their personal lives, but after years of being muzzled by her conservators, Spears is making up for lost time by sharing everything with her fans.

Mean people suck? It’s hard to argue with that point from Britney Spears.

Case in point, when Britney had a deeply unpleasant encounter with a new employee, she immediately shared the unsettling story with her Instagram followers.

It seems that as part of her effort to remain in top physical form, Spears spent two months researching top trainers.

But when she finally hired one, she was very, very disappointed with the results.

Britney Spears recently hired a new personal trainer. (Photo via Instagram)

“I took the time 2 months ago to find a trainer,” Spears wrote via Instagram on Monday.

“And the first thing she did to me was literally … and I’m not even lying … pinch the skin on my stomach and legs and told me I need to get my younger body back.”

Obviously Brit sent the body-shamer packing, but the story has a happy ending, as Britney says she has since learned to become her own personal trainer!

Britney Spears says she’s in the best shape of her life. (Photo via Instagram)

“I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself!!!” she explained.

“I work out for 45 min, 3x a week, that’s it!!!”

Alongside a video of her dancing in her yard Spears offered inspiration to others who are hoping to improve their physique without devoting their entire lives to working out.

Britney loves to show off her incredible dance moves on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

“I hate working out for too long. I’m sharing this because I have worked hard to get in shape, yet I don’t look like the pictures that the paps take!!!” she wrote.

“For some people like that trainer who might see those nasty pap pics and secretly smile,” Spears continued, referring to recent pap pics that she considered unflattering.

“Yup, y’all got it. I have 4 hours of footage from me shooting this yesterday and bitch, I’m just getting started,”

Britney Spears rocks a sizable hat in this pic. (Photo via Instagram)

Once again, Britney has proven herself one of the most relatable stars in Hollywood simply by going public with an anecdote that most celebs would keep to themselves.

Britney has talked about retiring from music several times in recent years, and obviously fans would be beyond bummed if she decided to all it quits.

But stories like this one remind us that Ms. Spears’ resilience and blunt honesty would keep her name on the short list of living legends, even if she never sang another note.