Iyanna McNeely: Jarrette Jones Cheated on Me! I’m Ready to Spill ALL the Tea!

As you may have read about by now, Love Is Blind is under serious fire.

The series may replace Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts… while past contestants have gone on record about the abusive nature of filming the reality show.

Now, meanwhile, one of those past contestants has figuratively set another past contestant on fire.

Someone she was VERY close to, as well.

Appearing this week on the Feel in the Blank podcast, Iyanna McNeely said for the first time in public that her ex-husband, Jarrette Jones, cheated on her.

As a quick refresher:

In September, Netflix aired an After the Altar special that featured the couple struggling in their marriage… yet eventually coming together to work things out.

At the time, the cause for the tension was portrayed simply as a difference lifestyles.

However, McNeely has now come forward with the alleged truth.

“Jarrette cheated. I found out three days before After the Altar. I received an email with very specific details,” Iyanna said on this podcast, hinting that she actually heard from the other woman.

Yes, she wanted to immediately filed for divorce.

But she was then convinced to fight for the relationship.

“Immediately I was like, ‘I want a divorce. I want a divorce.’ And my mom was like, ‘Iyanna, you’re making a decision on anger,’ and I realized she’s right,” the former reality star explained.

“I couldn’t do that, it’s a marriage.”

Although she appeared on After the Altar, McNeely said that shooting so soon after the alleged cheating revelation was challenging for her.

“It was so much for me to still film after that and pretend as if, not pretend as if everything was okay, but I just couldn’t talk about it,” she said on air.

“I think we both were [pretending]. Jarrette was unhappy too. I was unhappy, Jarrette was unhappy. It was a terrible fit. He wasn’t ready, and I guess to an extent I wasn’t either.

“However, I would have been a good wife to someone who has a good partner to me.”

Why is McNeely making this accusation now?

She said that the airing of a new Love Is Blind season served as a trigger for her, listing the reasons why it took her so long to be honest.

because I know the impact it’ll have on Jarrette. No. 2 is because I went so gung-ho lying for this man and protecting him,” she said.

“And no. 3, if I’m honest, because I went back for a quick little second, so I feel like I have no right to speak.”

Jones has not directly responded to Iyanna’s allegations.

However, on Wednesday, he did post a seemingly pointed message to his Instagram Story, writing:

“Been taking the high road for quite sometime… story time soon.”

Last August, the former spouses confirmed they were separating.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” McNeely and Jones said in a joint statement shared to Instagram.

“While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay, Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

The statement concluded:

“We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience.

“To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support.

“Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!”

