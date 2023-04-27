Bam Margera Is High on Meth, Running From Police With an 8-Year-Old Child In Tow, Family Claims

Earlier this week, we reported on the latest shocking developments in the life of former Jackass star Bam Margera.

It seems that after assaulting his brother Jess, Bam fled from police on foot, escaping into some nearby woods.

Three days later, Margera is still on the run, and the latest update from his family is deeply troubling.

According to Jess, Margera has hit the road with his new girlfriend and her eight-year-old child.

TV personality Bam Margera attends the “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” New York Special Screening at Sunshine Landmark on October 21, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jess has been tweeting about the family crisis, and he revealed on Wednesday that due to Bam’s “meth habit, [he’s] unrecognizable & I really don’t know what he’s capable of.”

The concerned older brother revealed that when he last saw Bam, the 43-year-old was “hallucinating” and “screaming [at] a person that wasn’t there.”

He added that Bam “randomly attacked” him while he was making a cup of coffee and screamed about “killing” their father before fleeing the scene.

Bam Margera is in the midst of yet another run-in with the law. (Photo via Instagram)

“I still don’t even know what he was mad at. This is a one sided meltdown dude,” Jess tweeted.

“It’s really scary & heartbreaking,” he added.

The elder Margera brother went on to express concern for the child of Bam’s unidentified girlfriend.

Bam Margera is currently on the run from the law. He’s pictured here with his wife and son. (Photo via Instagram)

“I can’t even imagine the environment in that car right now,” he wrote.

Jess also revealed that Bam does not have a cell phone but has been calling the family using his girlfriend’s phone just to scream at them that he “hates” them.

Jess has expressed frustration over the fact that police have been unable to locate Bam using cell phone service data.

“I mean I can talk to my lightbulbs. My car can back out of the garage and pick me up at the front door,” Jess wrote.

“Police should be able to track a phone right? Apparently I’m the a–hole.”

Bam has already been arrested twice this year, and it seems likely that this latest brush with the law will land the troubled star behind bars for the quite some time.

Margera has struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his adult life, but his problems seem to have come to a head in recent months.

Bam Margera is currently on the run from the law. (Photo via Instagram)

In February, Bam’s wife filed for divorce after nine years of marriage.

She cited Margera’s addictions and her fear for the safety of their five-year-old son as her reasons.

It seems the separation has sent Bam into a downward spiral that has friends, family, and fans fearing for his life.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.