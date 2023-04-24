Love Is Blind Stars DESTROY Reality Show, Say “It Literally Ruins Lives”

According to the title of one of Netflix’s most popular reality shows, Love Is Blind.

Also, however?

The journey to find this eternal emotional on a streaming service viewed by millions of people is insensitive, rude and just plain toxic.

So claim a number of individuals who have appeared on the program.

Last week, we reported on a petition circulating around the Internet that calls for Nick and Vanessa Lachey to be fired as hosts of Love Is Blind.

Now, Business Insider (via an article that requires a subscription to read in full) has quoted many past Love Is Blind cast members who claim the show has greatly affected their mental health.

“You thrust us into this situation without any support, and everything’s amplified,” Season 2 contestant Nick Thompson tells the outlet.

“It literally ruins lives.”

Various cast complaints from the piece include extremely long working days (up to 20 hours per day for over a week straight)… sleep deprivation… lack of food and water… excessive alcohol service… manipulative interviews… and no access to mental health care.

“The sleep deprivation was real,” Season 1 contestant Danielle Drouin said to Business Insider.

“I feel like they do it on purpose because they’re trying to break you.

“They want you on your edge.”

The environment is both very awkward and uncomfortable, too. For example:

A former crew member alleged to Insider that production assistants must accompany contestants EVERYwhere — but never talk to them.

“We were told if a girl comes on the bus and she feels self-conscious, feeling bad about her body, don’t respond,” the anonymous former production assistant said.

“Just ice her. That weird cult vibe of, ‘Don’t talk to them, they can’t talk to you.’ It’s all about the isolation.”

The Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion featured several shocking moments. (Photo via Netflix)

Some of these conditions may be similar to what folks often face on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette or Big Brother.

But Briana Holmes, who worked as a mental-health professional before being featured on the show’s first season, says producers do NOT offer mental health assistance.

“You should have check-ins,” Holmes says in the article.

“People forget that your emotional, mental, and physical well-being can be interrupted with any remembrance of trauma.”

Contestants say they were served plenty of alcohol, but barely any food and water.

In a new TikTok video, meanwhile, Danielle Ruhl explained that prior to filming she had a 30-minute screening with a psychologist where she discussed her entire mental health journey, including her past suicide attempts.

And then the information was used against her.

“During the show, the producers were constantly bringing up past traumas in order to break you down emotionally and get the reaction that they wanted,” Ruhl claims.

“I thought the things I disclosed in the psych eval were confidential. Reliving these things every single day was tough.”

Added Thompson, also via TikTok:

“I lost 15 pounds in the three weeks in the Pods and Mexico from limited access to food and water,” he said.

“Aside from the ‘psych evaluation,’ there was no mental health support before, during, or after. Thankfully I had the luxury of a therapist once we were back in Chicago and post-show.”

Producers, for their part, have denied the allegations in a statement to Business Insider:

“The wellbeing of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic. We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming.”