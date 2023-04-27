Rishi Singh’s Family Learns of Engagement to Jen Boecher, Totally Hate It

If you ask some 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans, Rishi Singh is a total phony. Jen Boecher’s friends have reached similar conclusions.

Somehow, he and Jen have been engaged for three whole years without him telling his family. His most recent claim was that he needs to wait a few more months, for astrology reasons.

Jen’s friends are willing to (once again) do her a solid: they’re going to spill the beans to Rishi’s family.

Right in front of him, they tell his mom that Jen is his fiancee. Then he has to deal with the fallout. Oh, boy!

At the beginning of the first of two sneak peek clips ahead of Season 4, Episode 13 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jen is feeling a little guilty.

She is now learning that Rishi’s family’s “wife search” is not formal, and has been more casual than she had previously imagined.

Jen’s misplaced guilt aside, she also seems a little relieved.

Rishi’s mom notices that Jen’s friends are asking an awful lot of questions.

Her assumption is that Rishi likes someone. But it looks like she isn’t picturing Jen as a candidate.

Instead, she mentions how Rishi works as a model and as a fitness trainer. In other words, she’s picturing an Indian woman whom Rishi might have met through work.

This is the portion of the sneak peek clip where Randi, through the beautiful interpreter, make an announcement.

She would like to say something.

“Jen and Rishi have a relationship,” the interpreter translates for Randi.

It’s not just that Jen and Rishi are dating, the interpreter tells Rishi’s family on Randi’s behalf.

The two “want to get married and live with each other,” the interpreter shares.

Fortunately, they briefed her on what she would be sharing. So they’re not blindsiding her — just Rishi and his family.

Rishi’s mother’s face does not exactly explode with delight at this.

And neither does Rishi’s. It looks more like he is trying to eat his own hand. Or will himself to disappear from the face of the planet.

That is just one preview, which you can watch here:

In Parade‘s sneak peek, Rishi is speaking to his mother and to his uncle.

His uncle asks, very bluntly, how old Jen is. She is 48. That makes her 16 years older than he is.

Rishi’s mother expresses her shock and disapproval. In the very conservative region where she lives, she believes that he should seek out a younger bride — not an older one.

Jen isn’t here for this part. So his family is very blunt, with his mom saying “No, no, no, no.”

Meanwhile, his uncle asks what they would “do with” Jen for a daughter-in-law. (Um, what do you usually do with a daughter-in-law?)

They ask about where Jen does or does not want to live (obviously, not in Rishi’s mom’s house). They ask if she can have kids.

Rishi counters that many people have that kind of age gap or more. It’s very true! But his family doesn’t seem to care, saying that one doesn’t do this “in India.”

His mother scolds him: “You’ve decided very wrongly.” As we have seen before on this show, they’re preoccupied with gossiping neighbors making fun of the relationship. (What grown adult cares that much about that?)

“I lost everything, I lost every hope,” Rishi laments to the confessional camera. If only they’d waited until 4pm on August 2! Everything would have been so different! (To be clear, that is a joke)