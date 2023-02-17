Bam Margera: Wife Files For Divorce, Claims Jackass Star Endangered 5-Year-Old Son

We have another sad update about troubled Jackass star Bam Margera.

Last time we checked in on him, Margera was on the run from the law after having fled from a Florida rehab center.

Now, it seems that Bam is still off the wagon and making very bad decisions.

According to a new report from TMZ, Bam’s wife, Nikki Margera, has filed for divorce.

She cites Margera’s continued drug use as the cause of the split.

Nikki says her decision to file for divorce was prompted by a specific incident involving the former couple’s 5-year-old son.

Without going into specifics, she revealed that Bam visited the child and did not appear to be sober.

He began “acting inappropriately,” which forced Nikki to intervene, and she filed for divorce shortly thereafter.

Sadly, this is not the first time that Margera has been accused of erratic behavior in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Bam posted the photo below, in which he’s seen posing alongside Jackass co-stars Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O during the troupe’s heyday.

In his caption, Margera viciously attacked both Knoxville and Jackass co-creator Jeff Tremaine.

“One arm is a best friend who had my f=cking back all along, another arm is a poser. A pro creation thief. If Jeff tremaine was in this photo, he would be to greedy to fit,” Bam wrote.

“F-ck jeff. Remember I tattooed that on me long ago jeff? It’s because I knew who you were all along. @steveo much love and respect.”

It turns out that Bam had been on stage with Steve-O the night before as part of the latter’s “Best Behavior” tour.

“Bam, last night you had your five year old son with you on stage at my show, and you were blessed with the chance to spend another day or two with him — then as soon as you left my show, you stayed up all night getting loaded enough to think it was a good idea to post more vile nonsense like this,” Steve-O commented on Bam’s post.

“You say you want to have a relationship with your son, but your actions guarantee the exact opposite will happen,” he continued.

“I brought you on tour with me in hopes that I could get you to see what’s possible for you if you choose recovery.”

Steve-O has been sober for 15 years, and he’s clearly concerned for the welfare of his longtime friend.

Sadly, it seems those fears are well-warranted.

Hopefully, Bam will heed the advice of his worried loved ones before it’s too late.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.