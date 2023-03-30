Bam Margera: Arrested For Public Intoxication After Fighting With Estranged Wife at Restaurant

Another day, another sad update on the life of former Jackass star Bam Margera.

According to new report from TMZ, Margera was arrested at a restaurant in Burbank, California on Wednesday.

Police responded to a call of a loud argument and arrived to find a visibly intoxicated Margera shouting at a woman.

One witness says that Margera’s estranged wife, Nikki, and his 5-year-old son, Phoenix, were both inside the restaurant, but it’s not clear if Nikki was the woman Bam was yelling at when he was arrested.

Actor Bam Margera (L) and Nicole Boyd arrive at the premiere of Lionsgate Films’ “The Last Stand” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This is Margera’s second arrest of the month.

Back on March 7, he was taken into custody after a woman claimed that he had kicked her.

The alleged victim identified herself as Bam’s wife, though she was reportedly not Nikki.

Bam Margera has been struggling with addiction for years. (Photo via WeTV)

Nikki filed for divorce from Bam in February after alleging that he had gotten drunk while spending time with their child.

She later alleged that Bam cut off all contact after she filed, and that he refused to pay child support.

“Nikki has no car, no money, is being evicted from her apartment, and can’t afford to send their child to school, while Bam drops $50,000 on bail, and who knows how much on a Las Vegas spree,” her attorney told TMZ.

TV personality Bam Margera attends the “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” New York Special Screening at Sunshine Landmark on October 21, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“Either Bam, or his parents — whoever controls his money — has to provide Nikki with enough money each month so she can care for their son.”

We wish we could say that this sort of erratic behavior is new for Bam, but sadly, he’s been spiraling for quite some time.

Last summer Margera went missing in Florida after fleeing a rehab facility where he was undergoing court-ordered treatment for his alcoholism and drug addiction issues.

Bam Margera has been booked on public intoxication charges. The details of the Jackass star’s arrest are shocking. (Photo via Getty)

That incident came on the heels of a series of DUI arrests for the 43-year-old.

TMZ reports that Bam was still behind bars on Wednesday night, but as his bail was set at just $500, he’s probably been released by now.

Of course, police may have been able to hold Margera longer if they were able to prove that he presented an immediate danger to himself or others.

Bam Margera continues to spiral out of control in frightening fashion. (Photo via Instagram)

Bam is almost certainly both, but he’s also rich and famous, so it’s safe to assume that he’s currently back on the streets.

Margera’s Jackass co-stars famously cut ties with him during the filming of the group’s latest movie, citing Bam’s addiction and erratic behavior as their reason for firing him.

This latest incident will likely to Johnny Knoxville and company that they made the right call.