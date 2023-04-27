Amy Slaton: Is She Falling Apart as a Single Parent???

Another day, another social media post, another cause for 1,000-Lb Sisters fans to be concerned about Amy Slaton.

Over the past several days, the TLC personality has shown signs that her impending divorce is really getting to her.

First, there was the instance of nine-month old Glenn asleep in a rocking chair at 4:30 a.m., which prompted many social media users to note that this can be dangerous.

Then, there was the recent time when observers thought Amy’s son looked far too serious for a kid his age… which seemed a bit ridiculous.

Now, meanwhile, the 35-year old has shared footage of this same nine-month-old crawling along the hardwood floor of her Kentucky home while donning tan shorts, a matching T-shirt and socks.

“Glenn stood up,” the proud mom gushed in her caption.

Instead of showing support for the toddler, however, followers took note of the mess all around him.

Take a look at the screen capture below to see what we mean:

There’s some trash on the floor, one of which appears to be a dirty cup; and there are some diapers strewn about.

It also looks like the young man’s pants are dirty. He likely needs to be changed.

We hate to judge pretty much anyone we don’t know based on some video or picture on the Internet.

And we especially hate to judge any parents for snippets we see on social media.

It can be exhausting to parent two young children. But at least Amy Slaton got in a nap here.

Amy can also be forgiven if she’s a tad bit off these days.

The reality star and her husband of four years, Michael, got into such an intense argument on February 24 that Slaton called 911.

She claimed Michael “became violent” and started “throwing things” with the pair’s two young sons at home — based on a police report of the incident.

About two weeks later, Michael filed for divorce.

Remember these happier times??? Amy and her husband Michael are no longer a couple.

A judge has since decreed that the estranged spouses can share custody of Glenn and Gage, but they must stay at least 500 feet away from each other at all times.

It all sounds very ugly and incredibly sad.

Just a few days ago, meanwhile, Slaton shared a somber selfie via TikTok.

She further emphasized her dejected attitude by having the image accompanied by Britney Spears’ 2000 anthem “Lucky,” a track that includes these lyrics:

But she cry, cry, cries in her lonely heart, thinking, If there’s nothing missing in my life, Then why do these tears come at night?

1000-Lb. Sisters fans shocked as they spot ‘major change’ to Amy Slaton’s appearance in new TikTok (asking if she’s got gold teeth, think it’s just the filter). https://www.tiktok.com/@amyhalterman87/video/7219788179614846251?lang=en

Poor Amy Slaton, huh?

Later this year, new episodes of 1,000-Lb Sisters will hit the air.

We’ll learn more about what’s going on with Amy and Tammy then, the latter of whom is also single once again.

We wish them both the best.

