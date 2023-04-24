Bam Margera Wanted By Police After Beating Up Brother, Threatening to Kill Father

Another day, another sad update about Bam Margera’s never-ending downward spiral.

Margera has already been arrested twice this year, and it looks like the former Jackass star is about to add another item to his mile-long rap sheet following a bizarre incident involving his family.

According to a new report from TMZ, Bam is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police after he allegedly assaulted his brother and fled into a nearby forest.

Jesse Margera says Bam punched him in the head several times and scrawled a threatening note before disappearing into the woods.

Bam Margera has been battling addiction for years. (Photo via WeTV)

“If you even f–ing think of calling the police on me I will officially f you up,” Bam allegedly wrote.

In what might be further evidence of his deteriorated mental state, Bam signed the note, presumably so that there would be no question as to who had written it.

According to Jesse, Bam also threatened him verbally after the dust settled from their physical confrontation.

Bam Margera has had countless run-ins with the law. The details of the Jackass star’s arrests are shocking. (Photo via Getty)

“I’ll kill you. I’ll put a bullet in your head,” Bam allegedly shouted.

Jesse claims that Bam proceeded to threaten the other members of the household, a group that includes Bam’s father, Phil Margera, and two unidentified females.

Police have issued a warrant for Margera’s arrest, and even though he fled on foot, it seems the 43-year-old has evaded capture and is still at large.

Bam Margera is in the midst of yet another run-in with the law. (Photo via Instagram)

According to TMZ, Bam is facing four counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, one count of simple assault, and one count of harassment while subjecting another to physical contact.

Considering he was already awaiting trial on previous charges, it seems unlikely that Margera will qualify for bail once he’s apprehended.

Bam has been dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues for most of his adult life, but his situation seems to have deteriorated rapidly in recent months.

Actor Bam Margera (L) and Nicole Boyd arrive at the premiere of Lionsgate Films’ “The Last Stand” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In February, Bam’s wife, Nicole Boyd, filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

Boyd told the press that she filed after learning that Bam had spent time with the couple’s five-year-old son while heavily intoxicated.

Margera denies the allegations, but it’s evident that he’s not sober, so Nicole’s version of events is entirely plausible.

TV personality Bam Margera attends the “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” New York Special Screening at Sunshine Landmark on October 21, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bam was fired from the most recent film in the Jackass franchise after he failed to comply with the sobriety clause in his contract.

The former pro skater’s friends and family have been unable to convince him to seek treatment, and it’s beginning to look like Bam is on a collision course with tragedy.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.