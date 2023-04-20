Amy Slaton Accused of Endangering Son in Troubling New TikTok Video

Social media users have some questions for Amy Slaton.

The 1000-lb Sisters star has been in the news often of late — for a variety of reasons.

First, as you likely know at this point, Slaton’s estranged husband, Michael, filed for divorce just over a month ago. The spouses must now stay at least 500 feet away from each other.

Second, Amy debuted a new look a few days ago that left many fans concerned.

Amy Slaton is a single mother now. She’s doing the absolute best she can.

Now, meanwhile?

Many of these same fans think Slaton is making a major mistake at home.

Earlier this week, Slaton filmed a few videos with her young sons, two-year old Gage and 8-month old Glenn.

These videos were filmed after Amy returned to the Kentucky house she formerly shared with Michael; in one of them, Amy is sitting on the sofa and shooting footage of her youngest making cute sounds while thumping the couch with his first.

From high school sweethearts… to parents of two sons… to a divorce. It’s all over for Amy Slaton and Michael.

Amy mimics his noises at one point, saying, “Aaaah,” as her son babbles away and then adding jokingly: “Weirdo.”

The 1000-Lb. Sisters cast member captioned the clip: “Conversation with a nine-month-old at 4.30am.”

Cute, right?

However, a handful of critics watched the footage and expressed worry online that Amy might be letting Glenn sleep in a rocking chair, which isn’t exactly a great idea.

Say hello to the 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a promotional photo of Amy and Tammy Slaton.

“I hope he doesn’t sleep in that overnight! It isn’t safe mama,” wrote one individual, for example.

Another suggested a method to get Glenn back to sleep, writing to Amy: “You need to dim the lights and turn off the tv so he thinks it’s still time for sleeping.”

A third posted: “He’s too big for that [chair].”

Classic Internet, no? Total strangers judging someone they’ve never met over her parenting methods.

Amy Slaton is the proud mother of two young boys. But they can be a lot to handle!

These poor children have been through a lot over the past couple months.

On February 24, their mom and dad got into a heated argument.

This exchange prompted a call to 911 from Amy and subsequent allegations against Michael that he’s been emotionally abusive and extremely controlling.

“The night of 2/24/23 he got mad that I went to take the kids with my sister to eat,” Amy wrote in her filing this winter.

Slaton also alleged Michael was “too violent” around young sons Gage and Glenn.

The 1000-lb Sisters lead went on to claim:

“When disciplining the boys [Michael] hits too hard. He pulls them by the arm.

“[He] won’t give me money for our eight-month-old. He makes me do everything with the house, boys, and has no job.”

Speaking to police officers who responded to her 911 call, Slaton also said Michael “became violent” during their fight and started “throwing things” with the pair’s two young sons at home.

For the record, Michael has acknowledged this fight took place — but he denied all allegations of abuse.

T