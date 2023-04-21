1000-Lb Sisters Fans Continue to Express Concern Over Amy Slaton’s Kids

Amy Slaton is doing the best she can, you guys.

The veteran TLC personality is going through what appears to be an ugly divorce from her husband of four years, one in which the estranged spouses have been ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from each other.

Slaton is residing in the Kentucky home she formerly shared with Michael, which means she’s trying to raise two-year old Gage and 8-month old Glenn on her own.

That isn’t an easy task.

Earlier this week, fans of the 1000-LB Sisters star expressed concern over Glenn when they saw him asleep on a rocking chair — not exactly the safest place for a child to catch his ZZZZs.

Now, meanwhile, many of these same critics have something negative to say in the wake of a new video Amy has shared on TikTok.

In the latest TikTok footage, Amy is simply holding Glenn, who is making a few faces and who is babbling incoherently.

You know, like the baby that he is.

Amy Slaton is a single mother now. She’s doing the absolute best she can.

Despite the frequency with which kids Glenn’s age make weird faces and despite how they basically live to ramble… a bunch of strangers felt a need to remark on what they witnessed.

“I think he is angry or angry about something,” one person actually wrote.

A second person then warned: “He’s so serious.”

Amy, hopefully, didn’t notice any of these comments; or, if she did, hasn’t felt a need to justify them with any sort of response.

Remember these happier times??? Amy and her husband Michael are no longer a couple.

Amy has other things to worry about these days than what trolls choose to comment on via social media.

On February 24, Slaton and Michael got into a pretty intense argument.

This fight prompted a call to 911 from Amy and subsequent allegations against Michael that he’s been emotionally abusive and extremely controlling.

“The night of 2/24/23 he got mad that I went to take the kids with my sister to eat,” Amy wrote in her filing this winter.

Slaton also alleged Michael was “too violent” around young sons Gage and Glenn.

The 1000-lb Sisters cast member went on to claim the following:

“When disciplining the boys [Michael] hits too hard. He pulls them by the arm.

“[He] won’t give me money for our eight-month-old. He makes me do everything with the house, boys, and has no job.”

Speaking to police officers who responded to her 911 call, Slaton also said Michael “became violent” during their fight and started “throwing things” with the pair’s two young sons at home.

Michael, for his part, has acknowledged that the aforementioned argument took place.

But he has denied all accusations of violence or abuse.

