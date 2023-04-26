Amy Slaton Posts Somber Selfie, Implies She Has a Lonely Heart in Wake of Divorce

Amy Slaton does not appear to be in a great place at the moment.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star is going through an ugly break-up from her husband of four years, Michael, with the estranged spouses having gotten into a heated argument in late February.

Just how heated?

Slaton called 911 at the time and later filed legal papers in which she accused Michael of being emotionally abusive and even violet toward their young kids.

A short time later, Michael filed for divorce and a judge has since ordered the TLC personalities to stay at least 500 feet away from each other at all times.

On March 13, a judge decreed that the exes — who are parents to sons Gage, 2, and Glenn, 8 months — will have a shared parenting schedule that will allow both parties to “maximize the amount of available parenting time.”

Elsewhere, Amy and Michael are not permitted to say anything negative about each other publicly in regard to the custody case because the judge ordered the two to “not make any public statements or social media postings concerning this litigation or one another.”

Both sides have remained true to this agreement so far, too.

From high school sweethearts… to parents of two sons… to a divorce. It’s all over for Amy Slaton and Michael.

Amy, however, seemingly gave a nod to the unfortunate situation this week on TikTok.

On April 23, Amy uploaded an image of herself looking stoic while staring off into space.

Slaton further emphasized her dejected attitude by having the image accompanied by Britney Spears’ 2000 anthem “Lucky.”

For those unfamiliar with the heartbreaking single? It’s not exactly uplifting.

Reads a sample lyric:

“But she cry, cry, cries in her lonely heart, thinking, If there’s nothing missing in my life, Then why do these tears come at night?”

Poor Amy, right?!?

While Slaton is living back at home in Kentucky with her children, she’s understandably struggling with the dissolution of her relationship.

Amy Slaton is the proud mother of two young boys. But they can be a lot to handle!

Thankfully, Amy has a number of supporters on her side.

“You look amazing hang in there,” wrote one user in response to this new photo.

“Hang in there, Miss Amy, divorce is tough I know I’ve been there but you got this!” added another.

“Hey beautiful I hope you’re doing well,” a third person wrote.

Say hello to the 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a promotional photo of Amy and Tammy Slaton.

Amy, perhaps, can at least take solace in knowing she isn’t alone.

It appears very much as if her sibling and co-star, Tammy, is also about to go through a divorce.

Tammy’s estranged husband, Caleb Willingham, just confirmed the sad news.