Alana Thompson ​Takes on the Trolls: You Losers Make No Sense!

Alana Thompson has something to say.

Something to say to a certain segment of the Internet in particular.

During a TikTok Live video shared on Tuesday, the 17-year old addressed social media users who have criticized her at times over the past several months.

It sounds like she especially took issue with folks who have slammed her reality TV show(s) over the years.

Alana Thompson no longer goes by Honey Boo Boo. She has come an extremely long way.

“Before you come here trying to say some rude ass s–t, make sure you say it right, the right way, because it didn’t even make no sense,” she began in her mini rant this week.

“Why would you watch a show that is trash?”

Fair point, right?

We don’t know what, specifically, Alana was responding to with this message. But people online definitely love to watch things solely so they can make rude remarks about them later.

The former child beauty pageant contestant continued:

“Anybody that comes in here and says some rude ass s–t [inaudible]… and I give it to ’em.”

Alana has faced a great deal of criticism these days, largely due to her relationship with Dralin Carswell.

Thompson’s boyfriend was arrested in February for DUI and reckless driving; three years earlier, he was arrested for statutory rape.

Alana Thompson and Dralin Carswell stand outside. The couple’s age gap would raise fewer eyebrows if they were both adults, or perhaps if they were classmates.

A short time later, we learned that Alana’s sister has been diagnosed with stage IV cancer.

In the wake of this devastating news, Alana made a point to speak to those who have spoken negatively about her and/or her loved ones.

“This is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home. No matter how famous they are,” wrote Thompson in late March.

“Yes, I’m very famous, but normal sh-t happens to me and my family & y’all need to realize that ASAP.”

Alana Thompson no longer wants to be known as Honey Boo Boo. She says she has moved past it.

Also in March, June Shannon’s youngest daughter reacted to videos of her accent after they began circulating online.

“I’ma actually start talking like this … OK. Cuz’ y’all think I’m so ghetto, I’m finna show y’all how f—king ghetto,” she said clapback footage at the time.

After she posted the clip, numerous social media users were quick to call out Alana, reacting to the way she patted her head throughout the montage.

“No, I wasn’t attempting to offend anyone!” the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum wrote via her Instagram Stories on March 26.

“I did this because people frequently comment on how ‘ghetto’ my speech is. Which I feel in no way I do. I feel I am my own true self.”