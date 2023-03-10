Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute SLAM Tom Sandoval: He's Such a P--sy!

These are tough times for Tom Sandoval.

Don’t get us wrong, the man’s problems are 100 percent self-created, but at least Ariana Madix and others who have been wronged by his actions can take comfort in the knowledge that dude is definitely in a very dark place at the moment.

As you’ve almost certainly heard by now, Sandoval was caught cheating on Ariana Madix with the couple’s friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss.

In addition to the guilt and the potential loss of customers at the two LA restaurants he owns, Sandoval now has to contend with the loss of the “nice guy” reputation that he’s built up over the past decade.

Not surprisingly, Tom’s critics are having a field day with his fall from grace.

One such critic is former Vanderpump star Stassi Schroeder, who was fired from the show in 2020 following a scandal of her own.

Stassi addressed the Scandoval on the latest episode of her podcast, and predictably, she did not mince words.

“I think it goes without saying that I’m Team Ariana. There shouldn’t even be a choice. It’s not up for debate,” Schroeder said.

Stassi went on to bemoan the fact that Tom and Ariana recently co-authored a cocktail recipe book.

“I hate that Tom Sandoval ended up having a hand in her book and now they share Fancy AF Cocktails,” she griped.

“I think that’s the most sh-tty.”

Tom Sandoval attends White Fox After Hours at Delilah Los Angeles at Delilah on October 18, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox)

According to Stassi, Sandoval’s reputation as a good guy was always unearned.

“We all knew that Sandoval was an incredibly selfish, narcissistic and egotistical person who spent ten years trying to convince everyone he was the good guy,” she said on her podcast.

“You have to be a new level of evil to do this to someone who has been nothing but a wonderful partner to you,“ Stassi continued.

It’s selfie time here for Stassi Schroeder, as fiance Beau photobombs her in the background. (Photo via Instagram)

“That was my first text to my producers, ‘I’m not going to lie, this good guy act that he has gotten away with for 10 years too long.’”

From there, she compared the situation to the season one debacle in which Kristen Doute cheated on Sandoval with Jax Taylor.

“You can’t even compare it to the whole Kristen [Doute] and Jax [Taylor] situation because this is four trillion times worse,” Stassi said.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules for some past racially-insensitive behavior. (Photo via Getty)

“A 10-year relationship where you own a home together — they are married.”

Tom and Ariana are not literally married, of course, but we get what Stassi is saying.

The betrayal is on par with that of a husband who cheats on his wife.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

Speaking of Sandoval’s previous girlfriend, Kristen Doute was equally unforgiving in her assessment of the situation.

But she focused her comments on Sandoval’s best friend and chief enabler, Tom Schwartz.

“Tom Schwartz is a f–king p—y, and he needs to man up,” Kristen said during a recent appearance on Scheana Shay’s podcast.

Kristen Doute attends the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate’s “Midnight in the Switchgrass” at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Enough is enough. He’s just burying his head in the sand and thinks that things will just go away and things will happen,” she continued.

“It’s like he can be honest with us in real time and texting, ‘I don’t stand for this’ or ‘I really feel this way,’ but he doesn’t do anything about it.”

Earlier this week, Lala Kent blasted the Toms, and it seems that no one in the group is too happy with Sandoval and Schwartz at the moment.

Except for Raquel, that is — but her opinion doesn’t count for much these days!