Lala Kent BLASTS Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss: They've Always Sucked! They Should Quit Vanderpump Rules!

As you’ve almost certainly heard by now, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval was recently caught cheating on Ariana Madix with their mutual friend and co-star Raquel Leviss.

This is one of those rare cases where the tea is so plentiful that it’s overflowed and spilled into the mainstream.

If you’re a longtime Vanderpump viewer you may have been asked to explain the situation to your normie friends and relatives.

If so, congrats! You’ve officially gotten more use out of your VPR obsession than most English majors get from their degrees!

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Anyway, a dose of unexpected drama can give a nice boost to a long-running reality show, but this might be too much of a good thing.

At this point, the former SUR staffers are probably wishing they could return to the relatively tranquil days when Jax Taylor was still running wild in West Hollywood.

The latest on this sitch is that Raquel has filed for a restraining order after accusing Scheana Shay of clocking her and leaving her with a black eye.

Raquel has filed for a restraining order against Scheana! (Photo via Instagram)

The costars were in NYC together when the story broke, but Scheana denies that she and Raquel had a physical confrontation.

If Scheana and Raquel wind up in court, then we might eventually find out what really happened.

In the meantime, Lala Kent has come to Ariana’s defense, not with her fists, but with her famously sharp tongue.

Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent looked into the camera while sitting in a car in this alluring photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I never liked that guy and now it feels good to have everyone else feel the same way,” Kent said during a recent Instagram Live session.

“Lets just say when He Who’s Name We Shall Not Mention [Sandoval], when his mask fell, everybody’s did,” the mother of one continued.

“This is two people who they couldn’t be further from who they pretended to be.”

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

Kent went on to excoriate Raquel for having her lawyer send letters to members of the Vanderpump cast, accusing them of violating her privacy by passing around the explicit pics and videos she sent to Sandoval.

Lala has deleted most of her anti-Raquel rants (probably on the advice of her lawyer), but she went off on Leviss again on the most recent episode of her podcast.

Ariana Madix is receiving a ton of support from her Vanderpump Rules castmates. (Photo via Instagram)

“I don’t know if she’ll come back. I personally would leave and run away and go home, and go and live my life,” Kent said.

“Men are a–holes, but you don’t expect your best friend who’s, like, a woman to do you like that and to sit there and look you in your eyes and confide in each other,” she continued.

“When the whole time that’s what she’s doing behind your back. That is absolutely terrifying.”

Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As much as Lala might prefer that Raquel would quit the show, it seems almost certain that she’ll be back.

In fact, insiders say that Raquel and Tom have filmed together in the week since their scandal went public.

So get your charts and flashcards ready, because you might soon have more drama to explain to your loved ones!