Audrey Roloff Flaunts Wealth Online, Gets Scorched on Social Media

Someday, Audrey Roloff might learn a valuable lesson:

You really don’t need to share absolutely everything about your life on the Internet.

Until then, however, the former Little People, Big World star should expect to get dragged frequently online.

Roloff has faced criticism in the past for writing nonsense on social media about parenthood and for thinking she knows more about mothering than basically anyone else on the planet.

Now, however?

Critics of Audrey have turned their attention to money.

Earlier this week, the author and podcast host shared a video of the fireplace inside of her relatively new home.

“The best evening sound. Kids dinner table convos and a crackling fire,” she wrote as a caption to the upload.

In a second fireplace recording, Audrey seemingly bragged about this aspect of her residence, adding: “Basically every night from October – May.”

Audrey, of course, shares three kids with her husband, Jeremy — and the couple stepped into some scalding hot water a short time ago when they brought up the topic of their finances with Instagram followers.

Audrey, for example, said her “dad is a financial advisor” who helps out a bit, while “Jeremy’s best friend is the inventor of Debt-Free Journal” and “also helped us a lot with our finances.

“So I’d say we have two people who are really close to us in our arsenal who have helped us a lot with that.”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff say they went on 52 dates in 52 weeks over the course of 2022. That’s very impressive if true!

Jeremy later asked fans which “camp” they found themselves in … whether they “go through life” without knowing much about saving money or if they’re looking to go to the next step of “wealth building.”

Most of these fans, of course, don’t exactly have wealth to build.

Most individuals do not have a financial advisor, either.

In response to these comments, plenty of users jumped all over Audrey and Jeremy, slamming them as “spoiled” and/or as “out of touch.”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff clean up pretty well, don’t they? This is a photo the former uploaded to her Instagram page.

The thing is, Audrey admitted in the past that her and Jeremy’s business ventures have not always been successful.

“Together we’ve designed and published 5 books to help encourage and equip families to be more intentional with how they are living/cherishing their life,” Audrey previously wrote on Instagram.

“From working online, to working with our hands renovating our mountain Airbnb cabin, and moving dirt on the farm to prepare for what’s to come here… we’ve always worked together.”

This much certainly does appear to be true.

Audrey Roloff has made some cute kids, hasn’t she? The former reality star poses with them here.

Jeremy and Audrey left Little People, Big World in the summer of 2018 and have since written a couple of books, while also co-hosting a podcast and then moved into a farm that requires a lot of work.

“Some of our business have made zero money, some have been extremely profitable, and others have actually cost us. Along the way we’ve quit/stopped a lot of things in order to start or give more attention to others,” Roloff continued back then.

“And it’s become more challenging as our family has grown…

“But I think we will always chose this way of working and all the unknowns and uncertainty that it brings.”