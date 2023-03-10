Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Precious Baby Esti at 7 Weeks

Seven weeks ago, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed baby Esti via C-section.

Giving birth takes a toll on the body. A C-section only adds to the pain and recovery time.

But the family is happy and healthy.

And, this week, they offered a glimpse of mother and her newborn enjoying some sweet, quiet moments together.

Luna holds Esti while cuddling against John Legend on one side, while Chrissy Teigen leans into him and Miles hugs her.

Chrissy Teigen hasn’t held her Queen of Twitter position for a long time. But she remains active on Instagram.

The 37-year-old mother of three is using the photo-sharing platform to show off 7-week-old Esti Maxine.

She has shared cute moments of the newborn cooing adorably while resting on mommy’s legs.

Esti now makes them a family of five.

Luna, their first child, will be 7 years old next month. Feeling old yet?

Miles, who famously resembles his famous father, is four and a half. Yes, he’s still young enough where the “half” counts.

Chrissy Teigen lounges with Luna and with baby Esti in this cute pic.

On Wednesday, Chrissy shared a snap of herself cuddling with both of her daughters.

It was, after all, International Women’s Day.

“My girls,” she captioned the pic, and included a pair of vibrant red, overlapping heart emojis.

Recently, John Legend gushed about how much he admires Chrissy. He has felt in awe of his wife as she recovers from her January 13 C-section.

“There’s still a lot of recovery,” he acknowledged to People at the time during an event.

“But,” the singer appraised, “she’s doing great with it.”

Chrissy and John are expecting their third child in January!

“She’s so smart and strong,” John Legend gushed.

“And women go through a lot to bring life into the world,” he praised. Truly, pregnancy alone exacts a profound toll on the body — long before childbirth.

“And,” John then expressed, “I’m always in awe of her for that.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the "Monster" Premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 22, 2018 in Park City, Utah.

“[It’s] very exciting,” John expressed about welcoming their precious newborn.

“I was just saying my kids are doing so well,” he added.

“My older kids are doing so well with her,” he said of Luna and mIles, “and [it] just fills the house up with more love.”

Musician John Legend attends the 2017 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City.

Naturally, the question of whether he and Chrissy feel overwhelmed now that they have three children at home. But his answer may surprise people.

“I just think we’re more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we’re just more comfortable being parents now,” he assessed.

John then admitted: “So dare I say, it’s easier.”