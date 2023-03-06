Scheana Shay: Did She Really ASSAULT Raquel Leviss After Hearing Tom Sandoval Cheating News?

By now, you’ve probably heard about the scandal that’s rocked the cast of Vanderpump Rules.

But in case you somehow missed it: Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, and the whole situation is so gloriously messy that it’s almost impossible to believe.

Tom and Raquel have apparently been hooking up for months, and for much of that time they were brazenly rubbing their affair in everyone’s faces.

Sandoval dressed as Leviss for Halloween, and the illicit lovers wore matching necklaces with lightning bolt medallions, all while assuring Ariana and other interested parties that they were just really, really close friends.

Ariana, Tom, and Raquel during happier times. (Photo via Getty)

The situation is made all the more appalling by the fact that Ariana was a longtime defender and close friend of Raquel’s who was rewarded with the ultimate betrayal.

Joining Ariana on Team Raquel was Scheana Shay, who also supported and defended Leviss when others within the group were — namely Katie Maloney — were calling for her head.

Last Wednesday night, Raquel and Scheana appeared together on an episode of Watch What Happens Live that aired after Vanderpump.

They’ll probably look back on it as the last night of their friendship.

Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss used to be friends. That’s no longer the case following Raquel’s shocking cheating scandal. (Photo via Bravo)

That was the same night that Ariana found out about the affair when she discovered explicit texts that Raquel had sent to Sandoval.

Scheana and Raquel were enjoying some post-show drinks at an NYC bar when they got the news, and not surprisingly, it seems their evening took an abrupt turn for the worse.

“After taping Watch What Happens Live, Scheana and Raquel went out to drinks with friends,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six.

Scheana used to be Raquel’s biggest defender. Those days are long gone. (Photo via Instagram)

“At one point in the night, Scheana lost Raquel and then found her outside of the bar on the phone with Ariana, who Scheana could hear was bawling.”

Not surprisingly, that’s when things turned ugly.

“A heated confrontation ensued following the revelation,” the source says.

“They went back to the hotel separately and haven’t seen each other nor spoken since.”

Okay, so Scheana was pissed on behalf of her bestie Ariana, but it seems that the confrontation was not as wild as initially reported.

At one point, there were claims that Scheana violently assaulted Raquel, with one outlet even claiming that Leviss was left with a black eye.

Tom and Raquel are on everybody’s sh-t list. (Photo via Instagram)

Scheana has never demonstrated any violent tendencies, and there’s no reason to believe that, as a 37-year-old mom, she would suddenly transform into a barroom brawler.

That’s not to say, of course, that she didn’t want to hit Raquel.

In fact, Scheana’s fury when she learned that Leviss and Sandoval have been hooking up for months was probably quite a sight to behold.

Scheana Shay is at a movie premiere in 2020. She’s on the red carpet.

Of course, when you’re a reality star and someone in your friend group does something incredibly shady, there’s always an upside:

Vanderpump ratings are about to go through the roof, and yes, Tom and Ariana have filmed together in the days since news of the scandal went public.

Tom and Raquel may blown up their lives, but at least we’ll get some compelling TV out of all this!