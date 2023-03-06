Meri Brown: My Marriage Failed, But I WILL Succeed!

Meri Brown is looking to the future.

And the Sister Wives star likes what she sees.

The 52-year old shared a TikTok video over the weekend in which she advised her friends, fans and followers to “keep going” if they encounter disappointment.

Meri didn’t mention the name of her ex-husband at any point, but seems pretty hard to imagine she wasn’t referring in general to her split from Kody Brown in the footage.

A little snow isn’t about to get Meri Brown down. Quite the opposite, in fact!

“Success comes from experience. Experience comes from failure,” wrote Meri as a caption, adding:

“Failure is not a failure unless you stop. Failure is only a step toward your success. It’s part of the process!

Meri, of course, was sort of forced to walk away from Kody several weeks ago after the polygamous patriarch said he no longer considered himself married to his first spouse.

Faced with this comment, Meri had to finally face the truth about a romance that died a long time ago.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” Kody and Meri said on January 10.

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes today.

We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

Meri made a point at the time to emphasize that she has no hard feelings against Kody.

“I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him,” she wrote alongside the aforementioned statement.

Meri Brown doesn’t need Kody in her life to be happy! Just look at this gorgeous photo.

Over the past few days, meanwhile, social media users have wondered about Meri’s relationship status… even thinking she may be dating a woman.

Clearly aware of this speculation, Meri addressed the chatter on cheeky fashion last week.

“I am…straight,” Brown told her followers, unable to contain laughter while making this reveal and adding:

“I made an announcement. Now that you all know. You heard it from my mouth. I’m coming out as being straight.”

In January, meanwhile, Meri was also faced with allegations that she was verbally and even physically abusive in the past.

“Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically,” Christine’s son, Paedon, said in YouTube Live interview with blogger John Yates.

“It moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing.”

Mykelti agreed with her brother shortly afterward, telling folks: “She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger.”

Meri has not yet come out and specifically denied these claims.