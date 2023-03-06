Josh Duggar: SNUBBED By Entire Family On His Birthday!

On March 3, Josh Duggar celebrated his 35th birthday.

Of course, we’re using the word “celebrated” very loosely here.

Josh, as you’re probably aware is currently serving a 12 year sentence on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

While Josh’s first Christmas in federal prison was a surprisingly festive occasion, it seems that the staff at Seagoville FCI do not go all-out for inmates’ birthdays.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots.

That makes sense, as with thousands of prisoners on site, it would be surprise parties and presents every day, and the logistics would be a nightmare.

Oh, and then there’s the whole “most of these men are violent criminals who probably don’t deserve cupcakes” thing.

Anyway, even if Seagoville did celebrate birthdays, the facility’s most famous resident wouldn’t have qualified this year.

Josh Duggar might soon be back in court for his appeal. (Photo via Getty)

That’s because Josh has been in solitary confinement for the past several weeks, and he’ll remain there for the foreseeable future.

Josh was caught with a cellphone that he had somehow smuggled into the prison, and insiders say he’ll remain in special housing as he awaits a disciplinary hearing.

And that could take up to eight months.

Josh Duggar will hopefully be locked up for a very long time. (Photo via Instagram)

And then, of course, it’s possible that the disciplinary committee will decide to punish Josh further — which means that he could be spending his next birthday in solitary, as well.

All of this is to say that it was a pretty bleak birthday for Josh.

He wasn’t allowed any visitors, and no one has any idea when he’ll be able to see his wife and children again.

Josh and Anna Duggar with their many, many kids. (Photo via Instagram)

And adding insult to injury is the fact that no one in Josh’s family gave him a birthday shout-out on social media.

He wouldn’t have seen it if they had, of course, but the silence is interesting, nonetheless.

Some members of the family — most notably Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar — believe that the father of seven is innocent and will eventually be acquitted on appeal.

Josh and Anna Duggar with three of their seven children. (Photo via Instagram)

But it seems that Anna has learned to keep that opinion to herself.

She may have even come to terms with the fact that most people are of the (correct) opinion that Josh is an irredeemable monster, who should probably be catapulted to the moon.

Whatever the case, insiders say Josh is convinced that his current appeal will be successful.

Josh Duggar won’t be taking any selfies for a very, very long time. (Photo via Instagram)

Attorneys for Duggar have requested a second trial, and if they can convince a judge to grant them one, the lawyers plan to argue that Josh was framed by a family friend named Caleb Williams, who is also a convicted sex offender.

There seem to be a lot of those in the Duggars’ inner circle.

Anyway, it’s a long shot, but at least the possibility will keep Josh’s mind occupied during those long hours in solitary.

We bet he really wishes he had that smartphone right about now!