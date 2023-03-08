Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh Are Still Together, Don’t GAF What Other People Think

During this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh have recieved numerous comparisons to a legendary couple.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are also an American woman and an Indian man. Half of their names match. And they, too, have had to keep multiple secrets from Sumit’s family.

Beyond that, the similarities are debatable. But with Jenny and Sumit having jumped ship to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, fans are left with the first-ever season of The Other Way without them.

How are they doing? Pretty darn well, actually.

Sumit Singh snapped this couple selfie with his wife, Jenny Slatten, while the two advertised their happily ever after to fans and followers. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

This week, Jenny posted a series of happy snaps of her life and adventures in India with her husband, Sumit.

“We have each other and we’re happy together,” she wrote.

Jenny added a red heart emoji, followed by the very reasonable question: “Who cares what anyone thinks?”

Jenny Slatten doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her age gap or about her international move for love. Good.

Additionally, she included three tags — for the three shows on which she has appeared with her now-husband, Sumit.

Most of us know her best for appearing on the first three seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

They also appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7, which concluded just a matter of weeks ago. And of course on Pillow Talk. That is a recent decision by TLC, but a great one.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit SIngh took to Instagram to share their colorful celebration of Holi in 2023! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

This week, the happily married couple also celebrated Holi. The Festival of Colors went down on March 8.

Though the celebration honors the eternal and divine love of the gods, Radha and Krishna, it is also a celebration of life and springtime. In this case, a couple of weeks early. Holi takes place on a lunar calendar, so the Gregorian calendar date moves.

The vibrant colors and joyful atmosphere make Holi a favorite, even among people who are neither Hindu nor Indian.

Jenny and Sumit are one of 90 Day Fiance‘s most talked about couples and have been for years.

They don’t have a lot of explosive, screaming fights. There’s no scheming, no real spectacle to their behavior (at least, not relative to their castmates).

Instead, the major focus has been upon two things: Jenny’s age and Sumit’s family.

It’s not that there isn’t more to discuss, because there is a lot. This is a romance that began with catfishing. Jenny has explored a new culture and lifestyle through this love story.

But Jenny is thirty years older than Sumit. That would raise eyebrows even if their genders were different. As is, sexist gender roles really emphasize Jenny’s age as an obstacle to their love story.

When fans grumble about it, it’s just mean and a little sad. But what really impacts their lives is Sumit’s family.

Sumit’s family have made his life and Jenny’s a living hell over their relationship and now over their marriage. They opposed them at every turn.

Things may be calmer now, but only to a certain extent. The issue was not that Jenny is a “bad person” (she isn’t), and seemingly not even that she’s American. It was just that she’s old.

It’s good that she and Sumit have moved past twisting themselves into knots over what others think.