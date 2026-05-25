Caleb Shomo, Beartooth Lead Vocalist, Comes Out as Gay After 14 Years of Marriage

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Though he is the former lead vocalist of Attack Attack!, Caleb Shomo is best known for taking the same roll in Beartooth.

The rocker has been married to his wife, Fleur Shomo, for more than 14 years.

He has now come out, publicly, after a prolonged period of self-examination.

Fleur is showing support for her husband.

Caleb Shomo and wife since 2012 Fleur attend City of Hopeâ€™s Spirit of Life Gala on October 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for City of Hope)

‘I am a proudly gay man’

On Saturday, May 23, Caleb took to his Instagram page to share a lengthy and heartfelt message.

“There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding my personal life as of late,” he began, “and I feel compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further.”

Caleb announced: “I am a proudly gay man.”

He shared: “This is something I’ve been unpacking and reckoning with in my life for quite some time now.”

The 33-year-old rocker, who grew up as the son of a pastor, wrote that his period of denial and suppression of his sexuality has been “difficult to navigate.”

This is the beginning of Caleb Schomo’s coming out message. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I spent a decade burying feelings with alcohol,” Caleb confessed.

“And honestly when I decided to put it down and focus on exploring why I felt this way for so long,” he shared, “it’s been a direct path to me reconciling with my sexuality in hopes that it will eventually lead to me experiencing self love.”

Caleb shared that he will “whole heartedly and fully” express himself on his next album.

“Wherever it takes me I will follow and I refuse to water any part of it down, from the music, to the lyrical content, and way I portray myself,” he vowed.

Caleb emphasized: “I will only do what makes me happy at the deepest level and what is the most honest depiction of who I am. … I am trying to finally be proud of who I am and I think this is a massive part of that journey.”

Like many people who remain closeted or in total denial, Caleb Shomo shared that he used alcohol in a futile attempt to hide from his own feelings. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘Holding these things in only hurt you and those around you’

“I encourage anyone who’s struggling with who they are to give yourself grace. Give yourself patience. Be honest with yourself,” Caleb encouraged.

“Do the hard work instead of burying it down as deep as you physically can thinking it will change like I did,” he counseled.

“Holding these things in only hurt you and those around you,” Caleb advised.

Ultimately, he concluded: “Love you all, and hopefully this is a step in the right direction to loving myself one day.”

Our heartfelt congratulations go out to Caleb. Being yourself is a key component to happiness. If our society weren’t riddled with homophobia, transphobia, and similar cultural bigotries, more people would be able to do so sooner.

As he concluded his message, Caleb Shomo urged followers to not repeat his mistake of waiting so long before living as themselves. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Obviously, many immediately thought of Caleb’s wife, whom he married around April 1, 2012.

Fleur made her own Instagram post, sharing an honest message about her husband’s revelation.

“I will always want to love, protect, and support Caleb,” she emphasized, even while acknowledging confusing and difficult months.

Some spouses sometimes feel that coming out — in any capacity, but particularly if they are gay or trans or otherwise expect the relationship to end — would be unfair to their partner.

However, like parents who loathe each other but avoid divorce because they share a child, trying to live a lie ultimately does a disservice to everyone involved.