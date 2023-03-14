Lala Kent: Tom Sandoval Is a Narcissist and Raquel Leviss Is a Bottom-Feeder!

Lala Kent has never been one to mince words.

And the Vanderpump Rules firebrand has been more outspoken than ever in the wake of the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss cheating scandal.

As longtime VPR viewers are aware, Lala has never been a fan of Raquel’s, previously describing her castmate as a “Bambi-eyed b-tch” and threatening to get physical during one infamous argument.

But for a while, Kent set her feelings aside and tried to make nice with Leviss for the good of the group.

Lala Kent is speaking out about the Scandoval situation. It seems she’s still not a fan of Raquel’s! (Photo via Instagram)

That might be why she’s had such harsh words for Raquel following the news of her betrayal.

Lala resents the fact that she was forced to ignore her instincts and put her trust in someone who turned out to be unworthy of it.

Anyway, TMZ caught up with Kent this week and asked if Sandoval and Raquel will be seated next to one another at the upcoming Vanderpump Season 10 reunion show.

Tom Sandoval has been caught cheating on Ariana Madix. But he might be able to make some money from his bad behavior! (Photo via Instagram)

“Oh my gosh, that made my heart pound really fast,” Lala said in response to the question.

“I don’t know if they should [sit next to each other]. They might. I don’t know,” she continued.

“They could show up and be, like, fully together.”

If Tom and Raquel were to sit next to each other, the arrangement would obviously send a powerful message about the state of their relationship.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

Lala says she doesn’t know if that message would be appropriate, as she doesn’t know if the two of them are dating.

“None of us know. I have no idea,” she said.

Kent added that questions about whether or nor Sandoval is in love with Raquel are pointless, as Sandoval is only capable of loving himself.

Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)

“Sandoval is a narcisist. He doesn’t have that type of emotional capacity to love anything,” she said.

Asked whether or not Leviss has been filming for Vanderpump in the wake of the scandal, Lala delivered one of the most devastating burns of her illustrious career, saying:

“I don’t know what bottom-feeders do. I’m an apex predator, baby.”

Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent looked into the camera while sitting in a car in this alluring photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Lala was similarly unforgiving in her assessment of Sandoval’s best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz:

“I don’t like weakness. At times, you have to be a good person,” she told TMZ, adding that Schwartz should have issued an ultimatum and said, “‘You tell Ariana or I will.’”

Interestingly, Lala was also skeptical of Schwartz before all of this went down.

Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss were rumored to be dating. (Photo via Instagram)

We’re sure Kent is not happy about the amount of suffering her friend Ariana has endured in recent weeks.

But it must feel sort of nice to be proven right about — well, just about everything.