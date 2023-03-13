Tom Sandoval: Has His Affair With Raquel Leviss Endangered His Two Restaurants?

As you’ve almost certainly heard by now, Tom Sandoval was recently caught cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

The ensuing scandal — or “Scandoval,” if you will — has made Vanderpump Rules and its cast subjects of national obsession.

But while all of that attention might be good for the Bravo series that made Sandoval famous, it’s definitely not good for the two LA restaurants that he co-owns with Tom Schwartz.

The Toms are still relative newcomers to the LA hospitality scene — a competive market if ever there was one.

The Toms own a pair of restaurants in the Los Angeles area.

At this stage in the game, a single mistake could be enough to bring their growing empire crashing down.

And Sandoval’s mistake was about as big as they come.

Now, both Toms are paying the price, as their restaurants are being review-bombed by Yelp users who are upset about the affair.

Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Instagram)

“Tom Sandoval sucks — legit trash human. Sorry Lisa and Ken but since skinny wiener hid his comments we need to unleash the fact that he’s trash,” wrote one critic.

“TomTom’s a place for pigs and homewreckers.” added another, referring to the first establishment the Toms opened, with the help of Lisa Vanderpump.

“Don’t support pigs and cheaters..Tom Toms is for homewreckers SHUT this place down .. Clown,” a third chimed in.

Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)

You get the idea.

The pages for both restaurants now carry disclaimers indicating that Yelp admins are monitoring all activity, and new reviews must undergo an approval process.

By itself, the hate campaign probably won’t have much of an impact on the Toms’ profit margins, but the comments serve as a reminder of how unpopular these two are at the moment.

Schwartz owns two two LA bars with Tom Sandoval. (Photo via Bravo)

In a new interview with TMZ, Tom Schwartz admitted that he’s worried the restaurants won’t survive Tom’s cheating scandal.

“Really I’m just sad about the negative impact it’s having on our business, but I think cooler heads will prevail, and I’m just gonna keep on keeping on,” Schwartz said.

As for his business partner’s mental state, Schwartz seemed confident that Sandoval will make it through this current rough patch.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“[Sandoval’s] okay, I think. Relatively speaking, I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so, that he’s a piece of s–t. And to some extent, maybe he is,” Schwartz told TMZ.

“But he knows he f—ed up, and the whole thing is just really sad.”

There’s no denying that Sandoval’s problems are self-created.

But unfortunately, he’s not the only one who’s been hurt by his actions, and this situation might put a serious strain on the friendship between the Toms.