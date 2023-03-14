Loren Brovarnik Flaunts INCREDIBLE Post-Baby Body After Six Months: Girl, How??

Since welcoming her third child with husband Alexei Brovarnik, Loren’s post-baby body transformation has stunned her fans.

It’s not just that she has had three children within an extremely, medically inadvisably short span of time. She also underwent an emergency C-section, with comes with its own issues.

Half a year later, however, and the Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days star is not only thriving, but the envy of many of her followers.

Many are falling over themselves to praise her body transformation. Others just want to know her secret.

In March of 2023, Loren Brovarnik shared this jaw-dropping mirror selfie to flaunt her post-baby body just six months after childbirth. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Felt it,” Loren Brovarnik captioned this glorious mirror selfie just a few days ago.

She included a black heart emoji, presumably a reference to her sharp, sleek look.

Loren also added a “momfluencer” tag. Sure, why not make that a word.

When Loren Brovarnik snapped this mirror selfie, she knew that she was thirst-trapping fans with her postpartum body. And she was. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

This is hardly Loren’s first post-baby body update. She has been posting pics for months, to the delight of her followers.

This 90 Day Fiance fan-favorite is now a MILF three times over, and there is more to her stunning mirror selfies than her sharp sense of style.

But how does Loren do it? That’s exactly what her fans have been asking.

Beloved fan-favorite Loren Brovarnik showed off her post-baby body less than half a year following her emergency C-section. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

As commenters asked and speculated, Loren seemingly declined to respond.

However, some other followers opened up — tipping each other off to Loren’s previous confirmations that she has used the methods of the nutrition company, Jenny Craig.

Of course, as amazing as it would be if there were one magic one-size-fits-all weight loss system, the truth is more complex.

First and foremost, the biggest factor in weight loss (and weight gain) is genetics.

Loren is clearly fortunate in that department. She has lost weight rapidly after three pregnancies, now.

One? That could be almost any first-time parent. Three? You have some deoxyribonucleic acid to thank for fitting into your pre-pregnancy jeans again.

But weight loss isn’t entirely about genetics. There is another factor: money.

Having the financial security to ration what you eat, to buy specific ingredients and meals (especially perishables), and to exercise at home or at a gym … that’s all rooted in finances.

Loren doesn’t have to be “rich” to be financially secure. Her bank account and her genetics are both helping her along on her post-baby recovery.

Technically, another huge factor in all of this is usually “time.” As in, having the time to exercise, the time to prepare or pick up a healthy meal.

But time is often an expression of money. If Loren hires childcare or pays a little extra for healthy meals, that’s not accessible to everyone.

Geography, money, family support, other resources, and time … all of these are factors. And yes, also genetics. Loren was clearly fortunate in these departments when it comes to shedding post-baby weight.