Amy Slaton Reacts to Sister’s Sudden Wedding: This is Not Gonna End Well!

On this week’s brand new episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Amy Slaton will reveal some serious doubts about Tammy Slaton’s brand new husband-to-be.

The installment, filmed last fall, features telling her loved ones for the first time that she’s engaged to Caleb Willingham, someone she met inside of her rehab facility in Ohio.

She shares this shocking news on FaceTime.

And it’s met with some understandable concern.

“I mean, I saw on social media that you had a boyfriend but that was just a couple weeks ago,” Amanda tells Tammy after hearing about the proposal and seeing the engagement ring.

In a confessional, Amy has a more extreme and pointed response.

“What the f-ck,” she says. “I honestly thought Tammy was joking. She wants to marry a total stranger.”

Indeed, TLC viewers also became suspicious of Caleb after the previous episode because they learned he sort of stalked Tammy online before transferring to be in rehab with her.

“She’s always loved hard and loved fast,” Amy continues on air, thinking back to a time where Tammy once told a guy she loved him an hour after meeting.

“I used to be the same way, I’m not gonna lie. But I grew up.”

Amy married her high school sweetheart in 2019, but we’ve since heard they’re getting a divorce.

This episode was filmed months before this speculation ran rampant across the Internet, however.

Amy eventually asks Tammy how long she’s known Caleb … and she sayys they’ve been together for a month and are planning to have their wedding in two weeks.

Yes, that quickly.

Amanda then expresses her own hesitation about the impending union.

“Two weeks, are you f-cking kidding me?” she says.

“Why rush into anything? There’s no need for that. I mean, I would definitely like to know your first middle and last name before my sister goes and takes your last name.”

Wow, huh?!? Tammy Slaton lost so much weight during her many months spent in rehab!

Despite her reservations, Amy loves Tammy a lot and agrees to be her bridesmaid. But…

“I’m genuinely trying to give Tammy everything she wanted in a wedding but I’m just so scared it’s gonna end up in travesty,” she adds on air.

“What if you end up going home and figuring out you just didn’t wanna be married after all?

“Once they get home and reality sets in, who knows what’ll happen?”

Sadly, it does look like Amy may have been prescient.

A recent report stated that Tammy is frustrated that Caleb hasn’t moved closer to her in Kentucky, and that her marriage may be in trouble as a result.

“She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio,” a source told The Sun last week.

“They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency.”

This new episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesday, March 14 on TLC at 9pm ET/PT.